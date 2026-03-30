Banks across India are set to observe multiple closures in April 2026, with exact dates varying by state due to regional festivals and local observances. Overall, banks may remain shut for up to 14 days during the month, factoring in weekends, second and fourth Saturdays, and notified public holidays.

As holiday schedules differ across regions, customers are advised to check their state-specific calendar in advance to avoid inconvenience when planning branch visits.

Bank holidays in April 2026

Banks will observe many holidays in the fourth month of the year, under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule. The holidays will include Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Bengali New Year's Day, and Akshaya Tritiya.

The holiday cycle begins with Good Friday on April 3. April 14 will see multiple observances such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Bohag Bihu, and Baisakhi across different states. Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 20, after Bohag Bihu on April 16.

Full list of bank holidays in April 2026

· April 1 - To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

· April 2 - Maundy Thursday

· April 3 - Good Friday

· April 11 - Second Saturday

· April 14 - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi

· April 15 - Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day

· April 16 - Bohag Bihu

· April 20 - Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

· April 21 - Garia Puja

· April 25 - Fourth Saturday

ALSO READ: Indian stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed on March 31? find out here · April 5, 12, 19, 26 - Bank holiday on Sunday.

Online banking at the RBI holiday April calendar 2026

In addition to regional and national holidays, banks in India are closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. The Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are the three categories into which the central bank has divided these holidays.