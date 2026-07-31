Bank holidays in August 2026: Banks to stay closed for 14 days; check list
Bank branches will mark many holidays throughout Aug 2026. Independence Day on Aug 15 will cause nationwide bank shutdowns. Several state-specific festivals depend upon regional
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he Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its holiday calendar, which lists 14 holidays in August, including scheduled Sundays and Saturdays off. All Indian banks, both public and private, will be closed on these days.
In addition to gazetted public holidays, all scheduled and unscheduled banks observe closures on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as every Sunday. These holidays also include holidays to mark and celebrate religious and regional festivals.
Complete list of Bank Holidays in August 2026
· August 4 (Tuesday): Banks in Tripura will be shut on account of Ker Puja.
· August 8 (Saturday): All bank branches nationwide will be shut as it is the second Saturday. Additionally, banks in Sikkim will mark Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a Sikkimese festival that worships Mount Kanchenjunga.
· August 13 (Thursday): Banks across Manipur will be shut for Patriots' Day
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· August 15 (Saturday): India will observe Independence Day; therefore, banks nationwide will stay closed due to the national holiday.
· August 19 (Wednesday): Banks in Tripura will be shut on the occasion of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday.
· August 25 (Tuesday): Banks in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will be closed to mark Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad).
· August 26 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam.
· August 28 (Friday): On account of Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday after Eid-i-Milas-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayan Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi, banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh will stay shut.
|Date
|Day
|States/UTs
|Occasion
|August 4, 2026
|Tuesday
|Tripura
|Ker Puja
|August 8, 2026
|Saturday
|All India (Second Saturday); Sikkim (additional)
|Second Saturday; Tendong Lho Rum Faat
|August 13, 2026
|Thursday
|Manipur
|Patriots' Day
|August 15, 2026
|Saturday
|All India
|Independence Day
|August 19, 2026
|Wednesday
|Tripura
|Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
|August 25, 2026
|Tuesday
|Kerala, Andhra Pradesh
|Milad-Un-Nabi (Milad-i-Sherif) / First Onam
|August 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand
|Id-E-Milad (Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi – Birthday of Prophet Muhammad) / Thiruvonam
|August 28, 2026
|Friday
|Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh
|Raksha Bandhan / Pang-Lhabsol / Friday after Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi
Bank weekend holidays across India in August 2026
Banks will be closed on all Sundays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, in addition to the national and state-specific holidays. According to RBI norms, all banks will also be closed on August 8, the second Saturday, and August 22, the fourth Saturday.
Essential online banking services will continue to function nationwide even if physical branches are closed on the mentioned dates. Even on national holidays, you can still access online or mobile banking services.
Online services on bank holidays in August 2026
Despite the listed holidays, all necessary services will continue to operate. ATMs, UPI, and online and mobile banking will all be operational unless users are informed of planned maintenance or something else.
Additionally, NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms can be used to request fund transfers.
In addition to such choices, card services include credit, debit, and ATM cards. Services such as applying for a locker, creating standing instructions, and completing account maintenance paperwork will continue to be available.
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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy August 15
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 10:39 AM IST