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Home / Industry / Banking / Bank holidays in August 2026: Banks to stay closed for 14 days; check list

Bank holidays in August 2026: Banks to stay closed for 14 days; check list

Bank branches will mark many holidays throughout Aug 2026. Independence Day on Aug 15 will cause nationwide bank shutdowns. Several state-specific festivals depend upon regional

Bank holidays on August 2026

Bank holidays on August 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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he Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its holiday calendar, which lists 14 holidays in August, including scheduled Sundays and Saturdays off. All Indian banks, both public and private, will be closed on these days.
 
In addition to gazetted public holidays, all scheduled and unscheduled banks observe closures on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as every Sunday. These holidays also include holidays to mark and celebrate religious and regional festivals.

Complete list of Bank Holidays in August 2026

·        August 4 (Tuesday): Banks in Tripura will be shut on account of Ker Puja.
   
·        August 8 (Saturday): All bank branches nationwide will be shut as it is the second Saturday. Additionally, banks in Sikkim will mark Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a Sikkimese festival that worships Mount Kanchenjunga.
 
·        August 13 (Thursday): Banks across Manipur will be shut for Patriots' Day

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·        August 15 (Saturday): India will observe Independence Day; therefore, banks nationwide will stay closed due to the national holiday.
 
·        August 19 (Wednesday): Banks in Tripura will be shut on the occasion of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday.
 
·        August 25 (Tuesday): Banks in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will be closed to mark Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad).
 
·        August 26 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on the occasion of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam.
 
·        August 28 (Friday): On account of Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday after Eid-i-Milas-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayan Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi, banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh will stay shut. 
Date Day States/UTs Occasion
August 4, 2026 Tuesday Tripura Ker Puja
August 8, 2026 Saturday All India (Second Saturday); Sikkim (additional) Second Saturday; Tendong Lho Rum Faat
August 13, 2026 Thursday Manipur Patriots' Day
August 15, 2026 Saturday All India Independence Day
August 19, 2026 Wednesday Tripura Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur
August 25, 2026 Tuesday Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Milad-Un-Nabi (Milad-i-Sherif) / First Onam
August 26, 2026 Thursday Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Id-E-Milad (Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi – Birthday of Prophet Muhammad) / Thiruvonam
August 28, 2026 Friday Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh Raksha Bandhan / Pang-Lhabsol / Friday after Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Ayyankali Jayanthi

Bank weekend holidays across India in August 2026

Banks will be closed on all Sundays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, in addition to the national and state-specific holidays. According to RBI norms, all banks will also be closed on August 8, the second Saturday, and August 22, the fourth Saturday.
 
Essential online banking services will continue to function nationwide even if physical branches are closed on the mentioned dates. Even on national holidays, you can still access online or mobile banking services. 

Online services on bank holidays in August 2026

Despite the listed holidays, all necessary services will continue to operate. ATMs, UPI, and online and mobile banking will all be operational unless users are informed of planned maintenance or something else.
 
Additionally, NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms can be used to request fund transfers.
 
In addition to such choices, card services include credit, debit, and ATM cards. Services such as applying for a locker, creating standing instructions, and completing account maintenance paperwork will continue to be available. 
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy August 15

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 10:39 AM IST