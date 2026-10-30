Bank holidays in November 2026: Check state-wise list of closures in India

Bank branches across India will observe different holidays in November 2026, depending on regional festivals and local occasions. Customers planning branch visits should check their state-wise holiday calendar, as a bank holiday in one state does not necessarily mean closures nationwide.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will observe festival-related closures on November 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 20, 23, 24 and 27 in specific locations.

November 2026 bank holiday occasions

The holidays will cover occasions including Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, Wangala Festival, Chhath Puja, Igas-Bagwal, Seng Kut Snem, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

The second and fourth Saturdays are public holidays in India, observed by all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. Unless otherwise noted in the RBI holiday calendar, the first, third, and fifth (in certain situations) Saturdays continue to be working days for banks.

List of November 2026 Bank holidays

· Bank holiday on November 9, 2026

Banks will be shut on November 9, 2026, to celebrate Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

· Bank holiday on November 10, 2026

Banks will be closed on November 10, 2026, due to Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Sikkim.

· Bank holiday on November 11, 2026

Banks will remain shut on November 11, 2026, to celebrate Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

· Bank holiday on November 13, 2026

Banks will stay shut in Meghalaya on November 13, 2026, to celebrate the Wangala festival.

· Bank holiday on November 16, 2026

Banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand for Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) on November 16, 2026.

· Bank holiday on November 20, 2026

Banks will be shut in Uttarakhand to celebrate Igas-Bagwal.

· Bank holiday on November 23, 2026

Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya to celebrate Seng Kut Snem.

· Bank holiday on November 24, 2026

Banks will be shut on November 24, 2026, to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

· Bank holiday on November 27, 2026

Banks will stay closed in Karnataka to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanthi on November 27, 2026.

Bank weekend closures in November 2026

All Indian banks will be closed on Sundays, November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, in addition to regional holidays.

Additionally, as part of the standard banking holiday schedule, branches will be closed on the second Saturday, November 14, and the fourth Saturday, November 28.

Customers can still use digital services like UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs even when bank branches are closed on holidays.