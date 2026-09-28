Bank holidays in October 2026: Check state-wise RBI holiday list of 11 days

Bank branches across India will remain closed for up to 11 days in October 2026, with the number of holidays varying from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar lists national and regional holidays based on local festivals and state-specific occasions.

Additionally, on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, banks are closed throughout India. In addition to state government notifications and RBI recommendations, the RBI announces bank holidays in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act.

October 2026 holiday calendar

· October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti- Nationwide

· October 10 Mahalaya Amavasye- Bengaluru and Kolkata

· October 17 Maha Saptami- Agartala

· October 19 Dussehra- Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong

· October 20 Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja- Gangtok and Imphal

· October 21 Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)- Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram

· October 22 Durga Puja (Dasain)- Gangtok

· October 23 Durga Puja (Dasain)- Gangtok

· October 26 Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday- Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar

· October 29 Karva Chauth- Shimla

· October 31 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday- Ahmedabad.

Bank weekend holidays in October 2026

Certain days are designated as non-working days for banks under the "Negotiable Instruments Act" and others under the "Banks' Closing of Accounts" in the RBI's holiday calendar.

In addition to state and national holidays, banks in India will be closed on Sundays–October 4, 11, 18, and 25. In accordance with RBI regulations, banks will also be closed on the second Saturday, October 10, and the fourth Saturday, October 24.

Consumers must also note there are a series of strikes planned by bank employees unions for September. Further disruption could occur in October if the proposed nationwide bank strike by employees goes ahead. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced an indefinite strike from October 26, 2026, over its demand for a five-day working week in the banking sector. Customers can still access online banking services on these days even if branches will be closed. On bank holidays, NEFT, RTGS, online banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATM services are still accessible. The second and fourth Saturdays will be public holidays for all scheduled and unscheduled banks.