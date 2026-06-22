Bank lending grows faster than non-bank funding to commercial sector

Growth in bank-sourced funding to the commercial sector continued to outpace that of non-bank sources as of May 31, 2026, according to data published in the Reserve Bank of India's June Bulletin.

Non-food bank credit rose 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 213.79 trillion at the end of May 2026 from Rs 182.17 trillion a year earlier. In comparison, non-bank sources of funding increased 13.6 per cent to Rs 102.24 trillion from Rs 89.99 trillion during the same period.

As a result, total credit to the commercial sector increased 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 316.04 trillion as of May 31, 2026, compared with Rs 272.16 trillion a year ago.

Within non-bank sources, domestic funding stood at Rs 75.80 trillion, up 12.8 per cent from a year ago, while foreign sources rose 16.2 per cent to Rs 26.45 trillion.

In terms of flows, non-bank sources mobilised Rs 1.94 trillion during the first two months of FY27, slightly higher than Rs 1.90 trillion in the corresponding period last year.

The composition of non-bank funding, however, shifted towards overseas sources. Domestic sources contributed Rs 0.80 trillion up to May 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1.27 trillion a year ago, while foreign sources rose to Rs 1.14 trillion from Rs 0.63 trillion.

Non-food bank credit recorded a flow of Rs 0.88 trillion during the period, against a contraction of Rs 1.55 trillion in the year-ago period.

Consequently, the total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector increased to Rs 2.82 trillion as of May 31, 2026, from Rs 0.35 trillion a year earlier.

For FY26, non-bank sources mobilised Rs 17.69 trillion, marginally lower than Rs 18.15 trillion in FY25. Domestic sources declined to Rs 12.66 trillion from Rs 14.91 trillion, while foreign sources increased to Rs 5.03 trillion from Rs 3.25 trillion.

Overall, the total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector rose to Rs 46.88 trillion in FY26 from Rs 36.23 trillion in FY25. Non-food bank credit accounted for Rs 29.19 trillion of the total flow, up from Rs 18.08 trillion in the previous financial year.