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Home / Industry / Banking / Fresh lending rates drop 10 bps in September, foreign banks lead

Fresh lending rates drop 10 bps in September, foreign banks lead

Foreign banks led the reduction in fresh lending rates, cutting them by 22 basis points, while surplus liquidity helped banks lower deposit rates to a 10-month low of 5.61 per cent

lending

Fresh bank lending rates fell 10 bps to 8.51% in September 2026 (Representative illustration/Credit - Ajay Mohanty)

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 3:40 PM IST

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Fresh lending rates fell 10 basis points (bps) to 8.51 per cent in September 2026, while fresh deposit rates fell 6 bps to 5.61 per cent, narrowing the spread on fresh business by 4 bps to 2.90 per cent.
 
On the lending side, foreign banks led the reductions. Their rate fell 22 bps to 7.76 per cent, more than any bank group has cut in a month since January 2026. Public sector banks cut 6 bps to 7.93 per cent, while private banks stayed at 9.19 per cent. 
 
On the deposit front, banks paid less for fresh term deposits in September. The weighted average rate fell 6 bps to 5.61 per cent, the lowest in 10 months, as banks had less need to chase deposits. The foreign currency non-resident (banks) money raised under the Reserve Bank of India’s swap window, which closed on August 31, left banks with surplus liquidity, enabling them to let expensive bulk deposits mature without replacing them, which pulled the average down.
 
 
 

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 3:40 PM IST