Bank margins set for near-term boost as EBLR loans reprice after MPC rise

The 25-basis point (bp) rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member monetary policy committee on Wednesday could provide a near-term boost to banks’ margins, particularly for lenders with a higher share of external benchmark-linked loans, as lending rates are expected to reprice faster than deposits.

While the hike will be transmitted almost immediately to loans linked to external benchmarks, banks may take longer to reprice their existing deposit base, giving lenders some room to benefit from a wider spread. However, fresh deposit rates could see some hardening as short-term money market rates have risen in the past couple of weeks.

According to Jefferies, Indian banks, especially large private-sector banks (PVBs), have a higher share of policy-rate-linked loans that reprice over one to three months. Banks with a higher share of external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) loans and a reasonable domestic loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) could see some earnings benefit over the next three to six months.

The biggest beneficiaries could be ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which have a higher share of EBLR-linked loans and manageable LDRs. While public-sector banks have a lower share of EBLR-linked loans, they could still benefit from the rate hike given their lower LDRs and lower baseline return on assets, particularly amid headwinds from higher expected credit loss provisioning and ongoing wage negotiations, the brokerage said.

Banks such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, which also have a higher share of EBLR-linked loans but have higher LDRs or a greater proportion of wholesale deposits, are likely to benefit, though to a lesser extent than ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“Bank margins will go up. PVBs have a much larger repo rate-linked book. Non-banking financial companies’ margins will go down, and for insurers, there is eventual competition from banks in terms of higher deposit rates competing with their products. Embedded value goes down because of a rise in discount rates,” said Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research, Macquarie Capital.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top gainer among PVBs on Wednesday, with its shares closing 1.88 per cent higher on the National Stock Exchange. It was followed by ICICI Bank, which gained 1.09 per cent, and Federal Bank, which rose by a similar margin.

Among state-owned banks, Union Bank of India was the top gainer, with its shares rising 2.8 per cent, followed by Punjab National Bank, which gained 2.39 per cent, and Canara Bank, which rose 1.13 per cent. Bank of Baroda also gained, while State Bank of India declined 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, money markets, in anticipation of a widely expected repo rate hike, had started pricing in the move, with 90-day and one-year certificate of deposit (CD) rates inching up in the past three weeks. While 90-day CD rates have risen to around 6.75 per cent, one-year CD rates have moved up to around 7.5 per cent. Deposit rates will also inch up gradually for fresh deposits as more rate hikes are expected and excess liquidity gets absorbed by the system, a banker said.

Bankers expect deposit rates on new deposits to rise by 15–20 bps in the near term, with the pace of repricing depending on the RBI’s subsequent policy moves, credit growth and liquidity conditions. If foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), inflows had not taken place, the increase in deposit rates could have been slightly sharper. However, banks are currently sitting on a reasonable degree of liquidity and are managing their funding requirements accordingly, bankers said.

According to a senior banker at a PVB, banks had started offering slightly higher rates for high-value deposits even earlier, in anticipation of a rate hike. If the FCNR(B) inflows had not happened, the increase in deposit rates would have been sharper. However, repricing of the existing deposit base will take around 18 months, in general, for banks.

“Repo-linked loans, which account for 40–50 per cent of banks’ advances, will be repriced almost immediately in the third quarter (with the full impact felt in the fourth quarter), but marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR)-linked loans will be repriced gradually when they come up for reset and as the MCLR increases, which will happen with a lag,” the banker said.

Despite the rate hike, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said credit growth in the system is unlikely to soften a great deal and would continue to be strong going ahead. Latest data suggests credit is growing at 18.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while deposits are growing at 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Separately, Malhotra cautioned banks to exercise due diligence while deploying funds mobilised through FCNR(B) deposits and advised them to take a measured approach rather than deploying the funds overnight.

“Credit growth has already been as high as 18–19 per cent. But if you take a long-term average of, say, 10 years, generally it is in the range of 12–14 per cent, which is very sustainable and very supportive of growth. So some moderation in any case will occur. We have seen that it takes about a couple of quarters for transmission to materialise. As these rates transmit, some moderation will occur relating to demand as well as rates. But moderation from 18–20 per cent is not bad and will be adequate enough to support growth,” RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman said.

Another senior banker said credit growth is unlikely to see any substantial moderation, citing three key factors: the festival season; resilient corporate demand; and the potential shift of foreign currency borrowings, external commercial borrowings, and debt-market financing towards the banking system.