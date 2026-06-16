Bank of Baroda raises FCNR (B) deposit rates by up to 50 bps within a week

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits by up to 50 basis points (bps), offering a peak rate of 6.25 per cent on five-year deposits.

Last week, the bank had announced a maximum rate of 6 per cent for the same tenor after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operationalised the FCNR(B) scheme under which it will absorb the entire hedging cost.

The sharpest increase has been in the three- to four-year maturity bucket, where the rate has been raised by 50 bps to 6 per cent from 5.50 per cent announced last week.

For deposits with maturities of four to five years, the bank has increased the rate by 35 bps to 6.10 per cent from 5.75 per cent.

The five-year tenor rate has been raised by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent from 6 per cent.

The upward revision is limited to US dollar-denominated FCNR(B) deposits. Interest rates on deposits in other foreign currencies remain unchanged, with the bank offering up to 4.75 per cent on British pound sterling and Australian dollar deposits, 5.15 per cent on Canadian dollar deposits, and 3.75 per cent on euro deposits.

“NRIs can benefit from the dual advantages of wealth creation and liquidity by availing of the hassle-free overdraft/loan facility against FCNR(B) deposits, providing enhanced financial flexibility while enabling them to maximise their returns,” the bank said in a statement.

Most large banks are currently offering peak FCNR(B) deposit rates of around 6 per cent.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are offering rates of up to 6 per cent on deposits with maturities ranging from three to five years.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering up to 6.15 per cent on deposits above $1 million with maturities of three to five years, while deposits below $1 million in the same maturity bucket earn 6 per cent.

Among private lenders, Yes Bank is offering a peak FCNR(B) deposit rate of 6.6 per cent for a five-year tenor, while deposits with maturities of three to four years earn between 6.5 per cent and 6.55 per cent. CSB Bank has also significantly increased its rates, raising the three-year to less-than-four-year maturity bucket by 290 bps to 6.95 per cent.