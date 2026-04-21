Banks dangle 30% raises for dealmakers to meet IPO demand in India

By Rajesh Mascarenhas

Banks are stepping up hiring and offering raises of as much as 30 per cent for investment bankers as a booming market for share sales is attracting a wave of fresh competition, boosting demand for experienced dealmakers.

Firms are looking to increase the total number of positions by 15 per cent to 20 per cent, according to estimates by the executive search firms Sheffield Haworth and Native, compared with last year’s growth of about 18 per cent. That would mean adding as many as 300 new bankers across the industry this year, based on Bloomberg calculations. Among the new entrants, 360 One WAM Ltd., Emirates NBD Capital India and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. are building out equity capital markets teams.

India’s IPO market set consecutive records the last two years and has a pipeline bursting with deals, including potential multibillion-dollar offerings like those of Jio Platforms Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and and Flipkart Internet Pvt. About 145 IPOs have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, while another 73 are awaiting the regulator’s decision.

“Demand for ECM bankers remains strong, with domestic and global banks, as well as boutique firms, all hiring aggressively across levels,” said Monica Agrawal, chairperson and country head, India at Sheffield Haworth, an executive search company. “Competition is intense, as all segments are targeting the same limited pool of talent with bankers switching firms typically seeing compensation increases in the range of 20 per cent–30 per cent.”

India ranked among the world’s busiest IPO markets in 2025, with companies raising about ₹1.95 trillion ($21.6 billion), exceeding the previous year’s record. The sustained deal flow is helping restore bankers’ pricing power after years of fee compression and signaling a maturing market where scale, distribution strength and advisory capabilities are key differentiators.

Investment banks earned a record $417 million in IPO underwriting fees in India last year, according to LSEG data, as a surge in listings and improved pricing power lifted revenues.

To be sure, India’s IPO market has been lackluster to start to the year. Equity market weakness, driven by slower earnings growth and geopolitical tensions in the West Asia, has weighed on the deal flow. Several companies have deferred their listing plans to the second half of the year.

Among the more active newcomers building out their coverage, Emirates NBD has recently appointed Alok Malpani as chief executive officer for its investment banking platform. DBS Bank has relocated Sanjog Kusumwal from Singapore to lead its India investment banking and ECM business. Both firms are actively hiring, people familiar with the matter said.

Incumbents are also stepping up recruitment. While global banks are attracting talent with higher pay and bonuses, domestic firms are positioning themselves on long-term wealth creation opportunities, according to Sheffield Haworth’s Agrawal.

“We foresee a robust talent demand of investment banking professionals in 2026,” said Ruchi Thakkar, head of capital markets at the executive search outfit Native, which forecasts a 15 per cent increase in banker jobs this year. “New entrants along with continued hiring across leading domestic and global platforms are likely to keep the demand-supply equation for IB talent firmly skewed.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said its India financing team has doubled since 2024, while IIFL Capital Services Ltd. has expanded its investment banking team by about 40 per cent over the past two years and plans further senior hires.

The intense competition has also kicked off a wave of personnel moves across the industry.

BNP Paribas SA hired Abhishek Joshi to lead the ECM business, people familiar with the matter have said. Morgan Stanley has appointed Vinayak Agarwal, formerly of Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, as managing director while 360 One WAM recently hired Kamal Sultania from JM Financial Ltd. as co-head of coverage.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. brought in Ankur Garg from JM Financial as managing director. Ambit has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Skanda Jayaraman as managing director and co-head of investment banking. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has relocated senior banker Manoj Vermula from New York to bolster its ECM business in India.