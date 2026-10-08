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Home / Industry / Banking / Banks park ₹79,655 crore at RBI's 29-day VRRR; bond yields inch up further

Banks park ₹79,655 crore at RBI's 29-day VRRR; bond yields inch up further

Banks bid ₹79,655 crore in the RBI's 29-day VRRR auction against ₹2 trn offered, while the 10-year benchmark yield rose to 7.29% amid expectations of OMO sales

rbi, reserve bank of india

The central bank plans to conduct a 10-day VRRR auction worth ₹1.5 trillion on Friday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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Banks parked ₹79,655 crore at the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 29-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction on Thursday, against the notified amount of ₹2 trillion. The central bank accepted the bid amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
Market participants expect the RBI to announce open market operation (OMO) sales after Friday’s government bond auction, as other liquidity absorption tools appear limited.
 
Dealers said banks showed limited interest in VRRR auctions because the money is parked only for the specified tenor and returns to the banking system afterwards. They said banks would rather deploy funds in OMO sales, where they buy securities from the central bank and liquidity is absorbed for longer, than in VRRR auctions.
  
“Already the call rates have come up a bit. But that is because of the repo rate hike. RBI has said it will deploy instruments to absorb liquidity. Everyone is just waiting for the OMO sale. So, no one is very much interested in the VRRR, knowing full well that that money is going to come back after a certain period of time,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
The weighted average call rate was at 5.30 per cent on Thursday, against the previous close of 5.36 per cent. Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹4.23 trillion on Wednesday, the latest data from the central bank showed.

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With sell-buy swaps already being used to manage liquidity and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicating that the cash reserve ratio (CRR) would be the last tool to be used, OMO sales appear to be the key remaining instrument.
 
A market participant said the government’s first 15-year bond auction in the second half of FY27, scheduled for Friday, would give a clearer indication of the yield at which the paper could be issued. The RBI could announce OMO sales after that.
 
“The RBI will want to see where the 15-year clears before it sells anything. The size is likely to be calibrated so that it does not disturb the yield curve,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
The 10-year benchmark yield inched up further to settle at 7.29 per cent, its highest since December 1, 2023, against the previous close of 7.24 per cent.
 
“The market has now started discussing a 50 basis point rate hike in December, which has dampened sentiment. Along with that, we have OMO sales, liquidity withdrawal, and geopolitical issues, which are putting selling pressure,” said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.
 
The central bank plans to conduct a 10-day VRRR auction worth ₹1.5 trillion on Friday.
 

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 7:29 PM IST