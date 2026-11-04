Banks' Q2 net profit tops ₹1.16 trillion, rises 20% on strong earnings

An analysis by the Business Standard Research Bureau shows that aggregate NII increased 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.44 trillion.

Operating profits grew 15.4 per cent to ₹1.81 trillion while provisions and contingencies declined 9.1 per cent to ₹27,271 crore.

Other income, however, remained relatively subdued, rising 3.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹96,982 crore, mainly due to higher bond yields weighing on treasury income, although it recovered 8 per cent sequentially from the June quarter. Banks’ asset quality improved further in the second quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.50 per cent at the end of September from 2.07 per cent a year ago and 1.70 per cent at the end of June.

The net NPA ratio fell to 0.33 per cent from 0.46 per cent a year ago and 0.39 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Credit growth continued to outpace deposit mobilisation, with aggregate advances of the 32 banks growing 23.3 per cent Y-o-Y compared to deposit growth of 19.1 per cent. Growth in credit and deposits was supported by mobilisation under Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), during the quarter under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window.

Meanwhile, state-owned banks reported aggregate net profits of ₹59,367 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y, marginally higher than the ₹57,095 crore reported by private banks, which rang up 20.1 per cent growth. NII growth was also marginally stronger at public-sector lenders, at 15.9 per cent, as against 15.1 per cent at private banks. Other income at public-sector banks (PSBs) increased 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹51,669 crore while private banks reported 3.1 per cent growth to ₹45,313 crore.

Sequentially, other income at public-sector lenders rose 11.2 per cent, compared to 4.6 per cent at private banks.

The margin trajectory, however, differed across individual lenders. Several large private banks reported sequential contractions in the net interest margin (NIM), partly reflecting the impact of the large-scale mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits.

Among large private lenders, HDFC Bank’s NIM declined 10 basis points sequentially to 3.16 per cent while Axis Bank reported a similar contraction to 3.36 per cent.

ICICI Bank’s NIM fell 18 basis points to 4.18 per cent although the decline was around 10 basis points after adjusting for an eight-basis-point tax-refund benefit in the preceding quarter. The bank mobilised $17.88 billion under the scheme while HDFC Bank and Axis Bank raised around $11.5 billion and $10.62 billion, respectively.

Public-sector banks, however, demonstrated greater resilience in their margin performance.

State Bank of India (SBI) reported an 11-basis-point sequential improvement in the domestic NIM to 3.11 per cent despite mobilising $10.9 billion through the scheme. SBI Chairman C S Setty attributed the improvement to lower deposit costs and better yields on advances. The bank also used part of the FCNR (B) proceeds to retire high-cost borrowings.

Bank of Baroda’s global NIM was broadly stable at 2.74 per cent, declining just three basis points sequentially. The divergent performance suggests that the impact of FCNR (B) mobilisation depended on banks’ funding profiles and how effectively they deployed the proceeds.

Among individual lenders, SBI remained the largest contributor to sector profitability, reporting net profits of ₹23,038 crore, up 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Bank of Baroda reported a 35.8 per cent increase in net profits to ₹6,532 crore. Its operating profits rose 50.9 per cent, while other income almost doubled to ₹6,881 crore, partly reflecting treasury gains. Provisions also increased sharply during the quarter. Among private lenders, Axis Bank reported a 37.6 per cent increase in net profits, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at 29.5 per cent and ICICI Bank at 20.1 per cent. HDFC Bank’s net profits grew 4.7 per cent while IDBI Bank’s declined 39.2 per cent.