By Siddhi Nayak and Divya Patil

Indian banks are stepping up short-term borrowing to meet rising loan demand, with issuance on track for the highest since June, potentially raising funding costs as interest rates climb.

The spike in issuance for certificates of deposit — debt instruments maturing within one year — comes as banks have mostly loaned out funds they’ve raised months earlier under the Reserve Bank of India’s special overseas deposit facility.

Banks borrowed ₹1.2 trillion ($12.9 billion) through certificates of deposit from the start of this month through Nov. 20, according to data from The Clearing Corp. of India Ltd. That’s already exceeded the ₹1 trillion raised in October. They had raised a record $132.98 billion through foreign currency non-resident deposits under the central bank’s special window from June to August to attract overseas dollars and support the rupee.

“The FCNR liquidity has been deployed faster than what banks initially expected, which is why the reliance on fresh CD issuances has come back,” said Harsh Dugar, executive director at Federal Bank Ltd.

Prior to the current jump, Indian banks had issued just ₹1.6 trillion worth of CDs in total in July and August. In June, they issued ₹1.8 trillion.

Banks have used the funds to support demand for new loans, with the household segment remaining strong during the ongoing festive season, while firms that previously relied on overseas loans and bond markets are also seeking bank funding that’s become relatively cheaper, according to Dugar.

Bank lending growth in India accelerated to 19.5% year-on-year in the fortnight ended Oct. 31, from 18.2% a fortnight earlier, according to RBI data. The share of deposits being used for lending rose to 82.1% from 81.6%, adding to pressure on banks to raise funds at comparatively higher rates.

With the rise in CD issuance and interest rates, banks are facing higher costs as they borrow more to finance accelerating loan growth.

The RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points in October, and is expected to raise it by a total of 75 basis points in the current tightening cycle as inflationary pressures mount.

Rates on six-month certificates of deposit rose to 7.93% on Friday, putting them on course for a third straight monthly gain, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. One-year CD rates climbed 9 basis points last week, the most in three weeks, to 8.07%.

“The RBI has sucked out the entire FCNR liquidity and that is why banks are rushing to issue CDs to meet credit demand,” said Anshul Chandak, head of treasury at RBL Bank Ltd.

If the central bank raises rates further, and takes the benchmark repo rate to 6%, one-year CD rates could rise to 8.50%, Chandak said.