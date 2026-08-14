Banks seek more from ATMs as non-cash services remain largely unused

The ATM may have become a part of urban, semi-urban, and even some rural landscapes, but its utilisation is far below what it can do, ultimately resulting in lower revenue realisation. Other than cash transactions, customers can be used for fund transfers, utility bill payments like electricity, insurance premiums, even mobile recharges, balance inquiry, printouts of mini-statements, PIN changes, card usage limits, and cheque-book requests, among other.

However, most of these functionalities have been rendered largely redundant due to a lack of awareness about them.

“It is for banks to decide how to have customers use more of the non-cash transactions allowed on ATMs. This calls for customer education and awareness as well. The point is an ATM is not just an anytime money outlet,” said Navroze Dastur, regional vice-president (Asia Pacific) and managing director (India) of NCR Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of ATMs.

According to Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner, financial services (risk advisory), Grant Thornton Bharat, “In Tier-3 and lower cities, you can enable non-financial transactions on ATMs. But in the metros and larger cities, much of this is now done on mobiles. The market has evolved.”

The reference to the ATM market having moved on relates to customer behaviour. Over a decade ago, banks marketed the ATM network as a substitute for their branches, but they continue to expand alongside digitalisation for customer engagement. And of the installed ATM base of approximately 265,000, around 100,000 are banks’ onsite ATMs, that is, within bank branches.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 'Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India FY2025', the latest in that series, noted that at end-March 2025, there were 1.64 lakh bank branches, an increase of 2.8 per cent over the previous year. Nearly half of the new bank branches opened during the year were in Tier-1 (urban and metropolitan) centres, with the remaining half in Tier 2-6 cities.

It highlighted the importance of financial inclusion or fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The Government and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy initiatives along with technology-driven innovations have played a pivotal role in empowering the underserved population by ensuring equitable access to financial services.

“India has complemented digitalisation with the expansion of the bank branch network and ATMs to further inclusion. This contrasts with most other countries where digitalisation is leading to a decline in traditional channels for accessing financial services. Furthermore, the penetration of bank branches in India is higher than most other emerging economies, while ATM availability per capita remains comparatively low in India,” the report said.

Another factor is the growing number of cash-recycler machines (CRMs), which allow both withdrawal and deposit, and their linkage with cassette swaps: cash is loaded through lockable trays compared to the practice of personnel loading cash at ATMs.

Industry sources said that nearly 30 per cent of the current installed 265,00 ATMs are recyclers, while 80 per cent of new ATMs are also recyclers. Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer of OKI India, the Indian arm of the Japanese ATM manufacturer, said: “Banks are under increasing pressure to make cash operations more efficient, automated and cost-effective. CRMs address this need by transforming how cash is managed—enabling deposits and withdrawals through a single device, reducing manual cash handling at branches, lowering cash-in-transit and operational costs, and significantly improving cash availability and uptime. CRMs are therefore becoming a key enabler of a smarter, leaner and more efficient banking infrastructure.”

However, a CRM is priced closer to Rs 6 lakh compared to a legacy ATM at around Rs 5 lakh. This even as the many transaction available on an ATM continues to remain unutilised.

This should also be seen in the context of the interchange fee not being able to recover channel costs. The interchange fee (what a bank pays another bank when its debit card is used on the latter’s ATM) currently at Rs 19 has been revised only thrice since 2011; the last being effective from 1 May 2025.

As a result, making ATMs more productive has become all the more critical.

Points to ponder