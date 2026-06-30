Banks set to book healthy treasury gains in Q1 FY27 as yields slump

Banks are set to report strong treasury gains in the first quarter of FY27, helping recoup most of the mark-to-market losses incurred earlier, as yields softened during the quarter, while the impact of changes to the net open position (NOP) framework is expected to remain limited, market participants said.

Government bond yields declined during the first quarter of the current financial year after the Reserve Bank of India and the Central government announced a series of measures to deepen the debt market and attract foreign capital. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by around 32 basis points during the quarter, while yields on the 15-year and 30-year government bonds declined by 50 bps and 46 bps, respectively.

The fall in crude oil prices to pre-Iran-US war levels further aided sentiment in the domestic bond market.

The rupee, on the other hand, appreciated 0.35 per cent against the US dollar in June, its strongest monthly gain since February, when it had strengthened by more than 1 per cent. The domestic currency ended June at 94.67 per dollar, compared with 95 per dollar at the end of May. During the April-June quarter, the rupee gained around 0.3 per cent against the greenback.

The RBI expanded the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) to all new issuances of 15-year, 30-year and 40-year government securities and eased investment norms for overseas investors, while the government exempted foreign investors from taxes on interest income and capital gains on specified government securities. The central bank also announced measures to support foreign currency inflows, including a concessional swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits and external commercial borrowings. Market participants said the steps improved overseas participation in the domestic bond market, leading to the decline in yields across the curve.

"The bond rally during the quarter should translate into treasury gains for banks. Most lenders had marked losses on their investment books in the previous quarter, and the decline in yields has helped recover a large part of those losses," said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.

The rally in government securities is expected to generate treasury gains for banks, especially those with larger Available for Sale (AFS) and Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) portfolios. Market participants said the gains would help recover most of the treasury losses booked in the previous quarters.

"The banks will book significant treasury gains, potentially recovering the losses from the previous quarters," said a dealer at a private bank. "The RBI's revised framework on net open positions, which came into effect during the quarter, had only a limited impact on banks' profitability," he added.

On March 27 this year, the central bank directed banks to maintain their net open position in rupee (NOP-INR) in the onshore deliverable market within $100 million at the end of each business day, with compliance required by April 10. The move marked the first time since 2011 that the RBI had explicitly prescribed an NOP limit, a parameter that had earlier been set by banks' boards.

The measure was aimed at curbing the build-up of arbitrage positions between the onshore market and the offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market. Market participants had estimated that positions worth around $40 billion would need to be unwound following the directive.

Subsequently, on April 1, the RBI tightened rules governing offshore foreign exchange derivative transactions and barred banks from undertaking certain transactions with related parties. Market participants said the clarification came after some banks sought to transfer positions to clients instead of unwinding them on their own books.

On April 20, the RBI partially rolled back some of these restrictions, allowing cancellation and rollover of existing contracts and certain transactions through the back-to-back route. However, the central bank retained the $100 million cap on NOP-INR positions and continued restrictions on related-party transactions.