BoB reports highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹6,532 crore in Q2FY27

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹6,532 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). The growth was largely aided by a sharp rise in non-interest income, driven by the sale of a portion of its National Stock Exchange (NSE) shares during the exchange's recent initial public offering (IPO). This is the lender’s highest ever quarterly profit.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) was up 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,026 crore in Q2FY27, while non-interest income was up nearly 96 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,881 crore, as the lender made treasury income of ₹4,093 crore during the quarter compared to ₹1,086 crore in Q2FY26, and ₹893 crore in Q1FY27.

In the quarter under review, the lender’s net interest margin (NIM) contracted 3 basis points (bps) to 2.74 per cent compared to Q1FY27.

"Our NIM stood at 2.74 per cent for the quarter, against the guidance range of 2.75-2.95 per cent. However, the half-year NIM was 2.76 per cent, which is in line with our guidance. Given the interest rate outlook for the third and fourth quarters, we expect margins to improve and remain within the guided range", said Debadatta Chand, MD&CEO, Bank of Baroda.

The bank’s provisions went up substantially, rising 93 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,382 crore in Q2FY27, although this was lower than ₹6,323 crore in Q1FY27.

"We have made around ₹1,300 crore of need-based prudent provisions toward NPAs and standard assets, keeping in mind our roadmap for migration to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework," Chand said, adding that the bank had also made prudent provisions of around ₹2,500 crore earlier.

"The bank is strengthening its balance sheet ahead of the ECL migration. In addition, we have made a contingency provision of ₹300 crore to account for potential valuation changes in the debt and equity markets, which continue to remain volatile," he added.

Thus, we have made provisions of around ₹1,600 crore, including NPA-related and contingency provisions, to meet future provisioning requirements, Chand said.

Fresh slippages were down to ₹2,392 crore in Q2FY27, compared to ₹3,183 crore in Q1FY27 and ₹2,669 crore in Q2FY26.

Its asset quality strengthened in Q2FY27, with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improving 21 bps over Q1FY27 to 1.78 per cent. Net NPAs were down 13 bps to 0.37 per cent during the same period.

The bank has raised FCNR(B) deposits to the tune of $8.08 billion under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional swap window.

BoB’s global advances grew 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.12 trillion at the end of Q2FY27, driven by a 39.7 per cent growth in international advances to ₹3.24 trillion. Domestic advances rose 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11.87 trillion.

On the deposits front, global deposits increased 16.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17.45 trillion. While domestic deposits grew 16.6 per cent to ₹14.83 trillion, international deposits rose 14.9 per cent to ₹2.61 trillion during the period.

Domestic CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.39 trillion in Q2FY27.

Among segments, the bank’s organic retail advances grew 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y, led by auto loans, which expanded 27.8 per cent, followed by mortgage loans (20.3 per cent), home loans (14.6 per cent), and education loans (9.9 per cent).

The bank’s agriculture loan portfolio grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.01 trillion, while the organic MSME portfolio expanded 21.3 per cent to ₹1.75 trillion. Corporate advances registered a relatively modest growth of 6.3 per cent to ₹4.25 trillion.

Chand highlighted that the bank has increased its guidance for credit and deposit growth in FY27.

"On credit growth, we are revising our full-year guidance upwards from 12-14 per cent to 13-15 per cent. Similarly, we are increasing our deposit growth guidance from 10-12 per cent to 11-13 per cent," Chand said, adding that the bank's NIM guidance remains unchanged at 2.75-2.95 per cent. However, we have a slightly stronger upward bias on margins in the third and fourth quarters, he highlighted.

"We expect credit cost to remain below 0.6 per cent, while the slippage ratio is expected to remain in the range of 1-1.25 per cent. We have performed significantly better than these parameters over the past 10-12 quarters. On return on assets, we had kept our guidance on hold last quarter. For Q2, Q3 and Q4, we expect RoA to remain above 1 per cent. While the bank reported an RoA of 1.26 per cent in Q2, we expect it to remain above 1 per cent in the remaining two quarters as well", Chand said, adding that for the full year, the bank will endeavour to achieve an RoA of close to 1.1 per cent. Our RoE guidance remains at 15-16 per cent.