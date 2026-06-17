Canara Bank offers 6.5% on FCNR (B) deposits; BoB offers up to 7.4% on FDs

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday announced a Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] Special Deposit Scheme for non-resident Indians (NRIs), offering interest rates of up to 6.5 per cent per annum on US dollar deposits.

The bank said the scheme has been launched in line with the recent measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to encourage foreign currency inflows into the country.

Under the scheme, customers can place deposits in US dollar (USD), British pound sterling (GBP), euro (EUR), Canadian dollar (CAD) and Australian dollar (AUD). The deposits will have a tenure ranging from three years to five years and carry a lock-in period of one year.

The interest rate of up to 6.5 per cent per annum on US dollar deposits is effective from June 11, 2026.

Canara Bank said both the principal amount and interest earned on FCNR(B) deposits can be repatriated without restrictions. Interest earned on such deposits is exempt from tax in India. The bank is also offering loan facilities against FCNR(B) deposits.

“The FCNR(B) Special Deposit Scheme is tailor-made to provide our NRI customers with the benefit of earning competitive interest on their foreign currency deposits. This scheme is very convenient, tax-efficient, and easy to withdraw funds, making it an excellent investment option for our customers abroad,” said Bhavendra Kumar, Executive Director, Canara Bank.

BoB launches 555-day deposit scheme

Separately, state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a new retail term deposit product, the ‘bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme’, offering interest rates of up to 7.40 per cent per annum on deposits with a tenure of 555 days.

The scheme is applicable to retail term deposits below Rs 3 crore.

Under the scheme, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.75 per cent per annum for the general public, 7.25 per cent for resident senior citizens and 7.35 per cent for resident super senior citizens aged 80 years and above on callable deposits.

For non-callable deposits, the interest rate is 6.80 per cent for the general public, 7.30 per cent for resident senior citizens and 7.40 per cent for resident super senior citizens.

“In today’s evolving interest rate environment, the ‘bob Golden Goal Deposit Scheme’ offers depositors an attractive opportunity to lock in higher rates. The scheme reflects our continued commitment to offering innovative and value-driven products that help customers achieve their financial goals,” said Beena Vaheed, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda.

The announcements come days after the RBI temporarily relaxed norms governing FCNR(B) and NRE deposits to encourage foreign currency inflows and support liquidity conditions in the banking system.