Canara Bank's advances grow 16.83%, outpace deposit growth in September

State-owned lender Canara Bank’s advances grew faster than its deposits as of September 30, 2026. According to the quarterly updates, the bank’s domestic advances grew 16.83 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.63 trillion as of September 30, 2026, while domestic deposits rose 10.96 per cent to ₹15.48 trillion.

South Indian Bank, a private sector lender, posted an 18.67 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gross advances to ₹1.1 trillion, while deposits rose 18.7 per cent to ₹1.37 trillion. Its current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 17.56 per cent to ₹43,310 crore.

Among other banks, Karur Vysya Bank reported a 20.34 per cent increase in advances to ₹1.12 trillion, while deposits grew 15.96 per cent to ₹1.28 trillion. Punjab & Sind Bank’s gross advances rose 19.37 per cent to ₹1.26 trillion, while deposits increased 12.98 per cent to ₹1.53 trillion.

Karnataka Bank’s gross advances grew 24.94 per cent to ₹92,015 crore, while deposits increased 11.98 per cent to ₹1.15 trillion. Its CASA deposits rose 14.88 per cent to ₹36,626 crore.

Among other banks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reported a 29.37 per cent Y-o-Y increase in advances to ₹60,715 crore, while deposits grew 25.49 per cent to ₹69,546 crore. Dhanlaxmi Bank’s advances grew 22.29 per cent to ₹15,948 crore, while deposits increased 20.15 per cent to ₹20,552 crore.