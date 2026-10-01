Canara Bank's advances grow 16.83%, outpace deposit growth in September
Canara Bank's domestic advances rose to ₹12.63 trillion and deposits to ₹15.48 trillion, while several other lenders also reported strong credit growth in quarterly updates.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
Listen to This Article
State-owned lender Canara Bank’s advances grew faster than its deposits as of September 30, 2026. According to the quarterly updates, the bank’s domestic advances grew 16.83 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.63 trillion as of September 30, 2026, while domestic deposits rose 10.96 per cent to ₹15.48 trillion.
South Indian Bank, a private sector lender, posted an 18.67 per cent Y-o-Y increase in gross advances to ₹1.1 trillion, while deposits rose 18.7 per cent to ₹1.37 trillion. Its current account and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 17.56 per cent to ₹43,310 crore.
Among other banks, Karur Vysya Bank reported a 20.34 per cent increase in advances to ₹1.12 trillion, while deposits grew 15.96 per cent to ₹1.28 trillion. Punjab & Sind Bank’s gross advances rose 19.37 per cent to ₹1.26 trillion, while deposits increased 12.98 per cent to ₹1.53 trillion.
Karnataka Bank’s gross advances grew 24.94 per cent to ₹92,015 crore, while deposits increased 11.98 per cent to ₹1.15 trillion. Its CASA deposits rose 14.88 per cent to ₹36,626 crore.
Among other banks, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reported a 29.37 per cent Y-o-Y increase in advances to ₹60,715 crore, while deposits grew 25.49 per cent to ₹69,546 crore. Dhanlaxmi Bank’s advances grew 22.29 per cent to ₹15,948 crore, while deposits increased 20.15 per cent to ₹20,552 crore.
More From This Section
Topics : Canara Bank Canara Bank Securities Deposits in banks Karur Vysya Bank public banks Karnataka Bank
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 7:48 PM IST