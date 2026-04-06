CASA share in bank deposits rises in Q4, but trend seen as seasonal

Both private-sector lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, and public-sector banks such as Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India, reported a sequential increase in the share of low-cost deposits. Such deposits are margin-accretive, as they reduce banks’ overall cost of funds.

The rise in the Casa share is being attributed to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has pushed investors towards less risky asset classes, as well as heightened competition among banks to mobilise deposits.

However, for several lenders, the Casa ratio is still below its level in the same period last year. Analysts said the uptick was likely to be more seasonal than structural, as banks tend to see an increase in these deposits during the year-end rush to meet targets.

“Casa at some banks rose in the quarter as lenders stepped up efforts to attract more funds, including overseas deposits, especially during the year-end period and amid global headwinds,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) at CareEdge Ratings.

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, reported a 12.31 per cent increase in Casa deposits to around ₹10.61 trillion and an improvement in its Casa ratio to 34.15 per cent at the end of FY26, from 33.61 per cent on December 31, 2025.

Axis Bank, the third-largest private bank, reported a 10.6 per cent rise in Casa deposits in the January-March quarter, with the Casa ratio edging up to 39.59 per cent from 39.11 per cent in the previous quarter.

Among public-sector banks, Union Bank reported its Casa ratio rising to 35.21 per cent from 33.96 per cent in the December quarter and 33.52 per cent in the same period last year. Central Bank of India’s Casa ratio edged up to 47.31 per cent from 47.13 per cent.

“Q4 is a seasonally strong quarter for Casa mobilisation, and the trend appears to have sustained, as seen in banks’ provisional updates. Most lenders have reported strong Casa growth, pushing Casa ratios higher. The Q4 boost could also have been aided by geopolitical uncertainty,” said Dnyanada Vaidya, equity research analyst at Axis Securities.

“However, competition among banks for deposit mobilisation remains intense, especially for Casa deposits. As a result, most lenders have refrained from passing on the benefit of the December 2025 rate cut, keeping term-deposit rates largely sticky. It would therefore be inappropriate to conclude that the Q4 improvement in Casa ratios is more structural than seasonal.”

Analysts at CareEdge estimated the banking sector’s Casa share at around 37 per cent at the end of FY26, down from 38.9 per cent in FY25. The ratio was about 43.7 per cent in FY21. In FY27, CareEdge expects the sector’s Casa ratio to fall further to 36.5 per cent.