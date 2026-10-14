Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / CCEA approves sale of 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax for ₹52,878 cr

CCEA approves sale of 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax for ₹52,878 cr

The government will sell a 30.48 per cent stake and LIC 30.24 per cent in IDBI Bank to Fairfax, in what will be the largest FDI in India's financial sector once completed.

IDBI Bank

The Centre has approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878 crore, in what is set to become India's largest FDI transaction in the financial sector | Image: Bloomberg

Asit Ranjan MishraGireesh Chandra Prasad New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for Rs 52,878 crore. The transaction, once completed, will be the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in India’s financial sector.
 
The government will sell 30.48 per cent of its stake, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will divest 30.24 per cent of its shareholding. This will leave the government with a residual stake of 15 per cent and LIC with 19 per cent.
 
The CCEA has also delegated powers to the Alternative Mechanism, an empowered group of ministers headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to sell the government’s residual 15 per cent stake through the open market in accordance with the standard operating procedure. LIC will be free to manage its residual shareholding in line with its internal procedures and regulatory requirements, the finance ministry said.
  
Of the five parties that initially submitted expressions of interest, four qualified under the prescribed eligibility criteria and disqualification conditions. Two of them subsequently submitted techno-financial bids and became qualified bidders. The ministry did not disclose the names of the other bidders.
 
The finance ministry said there was no predetermined benchmark for bidding in such transactions. Bidders independently value the enterprise and submit confidential bids in sealed envelopes. Independent agencies are engaged to value the enterprise, with their assessments used to judge the reasonableness of the bids.

Also Read

Proceeds from the IDBI Bank stake sale would provide a significant boost to the government's goal of raising 800 billion rupees

Fairfax Financial buys IDBI for $5.6 billion in India's biggest bank deal

IDBI Bank share price

IDBI Bank share price zooms 13% to five-week high on heavy volumes

The report said the Indian economy is well placed to absorb disruptions from the imposition of American tariffs, as expanding free trade partnerships aid the discovery of new markets, foreign direct investment and productivity gains | Representative

'FTAs can add $170 billion to India's GDP by 2035, cushion US tariffs'

The RBI has advised RBL Bank to amend its Articles of Association to reflect the new structure and seek regulatory approval for the same

RBL Bank Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 2.7-fold to ₹482 crore

chinese fdi, press note 3, niti aayog, investment curbs, india china ties, dpiit, foreign investment reform

Japan tops India's FDI chart in Q1 FY27 with $5.71 billion inflows

 
The initial bids, invited in FY26, fell short of the reserve price of Rs 94.42 per share and were rejected. The bank’s share price was Rs 108.12 on January 7, 2026, the last trading day before the invitation of initial bids on January 8. The government subsequently invited fresh bids in FY27, when the stock was trading at Rs 70.38 per share on May 18, 2026, the last trading day before the invitation of best offers.
 
Given the stock’s volatility, the government relied on two independent valuation methods: market multiples of public sector banks and asset valuation. The average valuation was Rs 75.99 per share. The winning bid of Rs 81 per share was higher than this benchmark and the fair-value estimates of both valuation agencies, and was therefore considered reasonable, the finance ministry said.
 
The successful bidder will have to present its credentials to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in accordance with the fit-and-proper assessment conducted at the expression-of-interest stage. It will also have to submit a roadmap for complying with the prescribed regulatory conditions before the transaction is completed.
  

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

No price stability without financial stability: RBI Governor Malhotra

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank whole-time directors, HDFC Bank succession planning, WTD appointments, RBI corporate governance, private bank leadership, Anup Bagchi, Kaizad Bharucha, Sashidhar Jagdishan, domestic systemically important banks, D-SIBs, NBFC uppe

HDFC Bank's WTD expansion may set succession template for large bankspremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's new forex derivatives reserve rule: Banks flag liquidity concernspremium

bank, banks, private bank

Account aggregator network gets a rate card; tech middlemen cut out

Axis Bank

Axis AMC forays into SIFs; Anand Rathi Wealth net profit falls 10.4%

Topics : FDI IDBI Bank Banking News CCEA LIC Disinvestment

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 5:52 PM IST