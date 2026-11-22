In a set of 15 recommendations submitted as inputs to the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, CII has also called for reducing the threshold for NBFCs to invoke recovery proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 lakh, to bring them on a par with banks and housing finance companies.

On banking, CII has proposed raising the 26 per cent cap on voting rights in private banks to up to 49 per cent, with governance safeguards, to align voting rights with economic ownership. It has also called for increasing the foreign investment limit in public sector banks from 20 per cent to 49 per cent to help them mobilise capital for growth.

The industry body has further proposed allowing pension funds, insurers and provident funds to take calibrated exposure to corporate bonds rated below AA, and setting up a national catastrophe and climate risk pool to manage disaster-related losses.

The recommendations come as the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, constituted by the government last month, initiated consultations with stakeholders to seek suggestions on reforms to strengthen the banking sector and make it competitive, resilient and future-ready. In its first two sittings last week, the five-member panel discussed the key areas for examination under its terms of reference and also identified stakeholder groups for consultation, including banks, NBFCs, development financial institutions, regulators, industry associations, fintech organisations and others.

The committee, chaired by former Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Suresh N Patel, includes Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu, former Indian Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Padmaja Chunduru, and former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan, with the Joint Secretary (Banking) in the Department of Financial Services as the member secretary. The committee has been given six months, until April 2027, to complete its work.

CII estimates that financing a $26.5 trillion economy by 2047 would require financial assets to expand to nearly $106 trillion from about $7 trillion currently. Banking assets would need to grow 3-3.5 percentage points faster than nominal gross domestic product (GDP), taking the bank assets-to-GDP ratio from around 1 time to 1.5 times, it said.

"The task now is to build a system that can finance an economy several times its present size by 2047. That requires deeper and longer-tenor pools of capital, credit that reaches the sectors that will drive growth, and regulation that keeps pace with how finance is delivered," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

NBFCs account for around 23 per cent of India's credit, while nearly 45 per cent of their borrowings come from banks. CII said a permanent liquidity window, with access linked to compliance status, collateral standards and eligibility criteria, would help prevent funding pressures during periods of market stress from disrupting credit to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail borrowers.

The industry body has sought access for regulated NBFCs to Debt Recovery Tribunals, the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits and central fraud registries, subject to appropriate safeguards.

On priority sector lending, CII has recommended increasing the lending limit for renewable energy projects from ₹35 crore to ₹80-100 crore per borrower and including circular economy activities such as recycling and battery reuse. It has also called for replacing the existing 2 per cent cap on incremental export credit with a dedicated export sub-target, extending eligibility to factoring, export receivables and supply-chain finance. Sub-targets for small and marginal farmers should be aligned with assessed credit demand, while priority sector categories should be reviewed every three to five years, it said.

CII has further proposed making insurance cover against fire, floods, machinery breakdown and business interruption a standard feature of government-guaranteed MSME loans. This would reduce non-performing asset risks and credit guarantee invocations, it said, estimating the MSME credit gap at ₹25-30 trillion.

To deepen the corporate bond market, CII has proposed allowing pension funds, insurers and provident funds calibrated exposure to bonds rated below AA and longer-tenor instruments. It has also called for extending the Corporate Debt Market Development Fund to below-investment-grade securities, permitting target maturity funds across AA, A and BBB ratings, and setting up a credit enhancement institution for smaller and lower-rated issuers, including NBFCs, outside the infrastructure sector.

The corporate bond market accounts for around 15 per cent of GDP in India, compared with 36 per cent in China and more than 80 per cent in South Korea, CII said. It has also recommended finalising the draft climate finance taxonomy, released in May 2025, with sector-specific thresholds and clear definitions of transition activities, followed by a separate taxonomy for adaptation and resilience.

In the insurance sector, CII has proposed shifting the GST treatment of individual health and life insurance policies from exemption to zero-rating to enable insurers to claim input tax credit. It has also called for aligning insurers' tax computation with reserves prescribed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) as the sector moves to Ind AS.