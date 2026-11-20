Corporate bond issuances exceeded Rs 58,000 crore in November, as marquee issuers flocked to the debt capital market ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for early December.

The central bank is widely expected to raise the repo rate further, with economists projecting cumulative hikes of 50-75 basis points (bps), taking the terminal rate to 6-6.25 per cent in the current cycle.

The expectations of further monetary tightening come after retail inflation breached the RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent in October for the first time in two years. Wholesale inflation, too, hit a high of 12.09 per cent in the current 2022-23 series, driven by fuel and power prices. While some market participants expect a 25-bps hike, others are factoring in a sharper 50-bps increase.

Among the major issuers, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) raised Rs 5,941 crore through 18-month and five-year bond issuances. Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) raised Rs 2,500 crore through a 10-year bond issuance at a coupon of 7.92 per cent.