Credit card spends rise 7% to ₹1.97 trillion in April 2026: RBI data

Credit card spends rose 7.06 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.97 trillion in April 2026 from ₹1.84 trillion in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In March, because of fiscal year-end transactions, credit card spends had surged to ₹2.19 trillion.

In April, point-of-sale (PoS) transactions grew 8.76 per cent YoY to ₹73,848 crore, while e-commerce transactions rose 6.05 per cent to ₹1.23 trillion.

The leading card issuer, HDFC Bank, saw a 12.34 per cent YoY growth in spends to ₹58,106.22 crore from ₹51,724.10 crore; SBI Cards clocked a 28.98 per cent YoY rise in spends to ₹37,940.43 crore from ₹29,415.22 crore; ICICI Bank’s spends slipped 7.35 per cent YoY to ₹32,499.1 crore from ₹35,079.47 crore; and Axis Bank’s spends were marginally up 3.87 per cent YoY to ₹22,023 crore from ₹21,201.53 crore.

According to RBI data, credit card issuances increased 8.19 per cent YoY in April 2026 to 119.44 million, while they were up 0.81 per cent from March 2026. In April, HDFC Bank added 2.44 million cards compared to the same month last year, taking outstanding cards to 26.44 million. Similarly, SBI Cards added 1.25 million cards to 22.24 million, ICICI Bank added 0.902 million cards to 19.20 million, and Axis Bank added 1.13 million cards to 16.09 million.