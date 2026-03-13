Credit growth rises to 14.5% in Feb 28 fortnight; deposits expand 12%

In the January 31 fortnight, credit growth had reached 14.6 per cent YoY, and deposit growth had reached 12.5 per cent YoY during the same period.

Data show outstanding bank credit of scheduled commercial banks stood at Rs 207.54 trillion as on February 28. In comparison, aggregate deposits were Rs 251.90 trillion.

On a fortnightly basis, credit increased 1.6 per cent, or Rs 3.22 trillion, during the reporting period. This compares with a 0.2 per cent contraction in the previous fortnight. Deposits also recorded an uptick, rising 1.7 per cent, or Rs 4.16 trillion, compared with a 0.4 per cent decline of Rs 1.08 trillion seen in the preceding fortnight.

Analysts said lending activity typically improves in the final quarter of the financial year, supported by increased demand for working capital. Banks also tend to step up disbursements during the quarter to meet annual credit targets, they added.

They also noted that changes in the way banks report fortnightly balance-sheet data may also be influencing the movement in credit and deposit growth. Earlier, banks reported their statement of position on every alternate Friday. However, since December, the RBI has moved to a rotating schedule with fixed calendar cut-offs. Under the revised system, banks report their data as on the 15th and the last day of each month.