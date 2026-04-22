Credit growth to slip below 12% in FY27 amid global uncertainties: Icra

Bank credit growth is expected to moderate to below 12 per cent in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), down from 15.9 per cent in FY26, amid rising geopolitical uncertainties and a shifting interest rate environment, according to Icra.

Icra said advances are likely to grow at 11–11.7 per cent in FY27, reflecting the impact of global uncertainties, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia, and elevated crude oil prices.

The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has raised risks for India’s trade and energy supplies. With the region accounting for 14–20 per cent of India’s trade, higher oil prices could widen the current account deficit, fuel inflation and weaken consumption.

Sachin Sachdeva, Vice President and Sector Head at Icra, said sectors such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are likely to be most affected.

“Vulnerable sectors like MSMEs are likely to bear the brunt of supply chain disruptions. This could make banks cautious in lending to this segment, which was one of the key growth drivers in the recent past,” he said.

While asset quality has improved in recent years, Icra expects some pressure to emerge, particularly in MSME and unsecured retail portfolios.

Private sector banks may continue to report higher slippage rates due to their greater exposure to these segments, although overall asset quality is expected to remain manageable.

Icra added that incremental provisioning requirements may rise, pushing up credit costs, though not materially. However, a prolonged conflict could lead to a sharper increase in slippages.

Profitability is expected to decline slightly in FY27 but remain healthy, supported by moderate operating costs.

However, net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain under pressure due to sustained competition for deposits. The cost of deposits is not expected to ease significantly in the near term.

Icra noted that banks had drawn down surplus liquidity buffers in FY26, including excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings, to support credit growth, leading to some moderation in liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) buffers.

Deposit mobilisation remains a key challenge for the banking system.

Although deposit growth improved towards the end of FY26 due to aggressive fund mobilisation efforts, it continues to lag credit growth, keeping pressure on funding costs.

Icra expects margin pressures to persist in the near term, though they may ease towards the latter part of FY27 as deposit growth stabilises.