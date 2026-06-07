DFS asks banks for details on ATM cash crunch as shortages raise alarms

In an email to the chief executive officers of banks on Saturday, the DFS said, “Banks are requested to examine the matter and provide comments, including the reasons, if any, for the reported issues in cash replenishment and the steps being taken to address the same.” The DFS email, seen by Business Standard, made the urgency of the matter clear, saying the response must be “furnished positively by 2:30pm today” (Saturday noon).

An email sent to the DFS seeking a response remained unanswered till press time.

The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) had last week alerted the Indian Banks’ Association that cash availability is becoming an issue and that ATM services around the country may be impacted. In semi-urban and rural areas, where dependence on cash remains high, it said, this will create a financial-inclusion concern because ATMs are a cash-out point for direct-transfer beneficiaries.

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra said, “If there is a shortage, we will certainly ensure that the shortage is met. Our full effort will be to ensure that wherever there is a shortage of currency in one or two places at ATMs, we will deliver currency there promptly and at a rapid pace.”

In October 2021, the RBI said it would slap a penalty of ₹10,000 on banks and white-label operators if an ATM operated by them ran dry for more than 10 hours a month. For white-label operators — those running non-bank ATMs — the banks providing the cash would bear the penalty and later recover the amount from them. Senior bankers pointed to the fact that if ATMs were to run dry, they also have to incur a cost on it.

CATMi has sought linking the ATM interchange (what a bank pays another bank when its debit card is used on the latter’s ATM) to the wholesale price index even as it mulls a fresh hike to ₹21-22 from the current ₹19.

Bankers partly attribute the problem to the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes three years ago. The value of ₹2,000 notes in circulation, which stood at ₹3.56 trillion on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, had fallen to ₹5,451 crore by April 30, 2026. This means 98.47 per cent of the denomination in circulation (as on May 19, 2023) has been pulled out. ₹2,000 notes, however, continue to remain legal tender.

Taking note