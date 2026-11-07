Diwali 2026 bank holidays: How many days will banks be closed next week?

Even though the week is busy with Diwali festivities, banks also have a heavy work schedule. Customers are reminded to check their local holiday calendar before visiting their bank branch, even though there isn't a national holiday this week.

Customers can easily continue their financial transactions via internet banking, ATMs, and UPI during a holiday, but branch-based operations including cash deposits and check-related work would be suspended during holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar lists regional bank closures for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Bhai Dooj across different parts of the country. However, these holidays are not uniform nationwide and vary by location.

Will banks be open tomorrow on November 7, 2026?

Banks will also stay open tomorrow on Saturday, November 7, as it is the first Saturday of the month, despite Choti Diwali festivity. Customers can anticipate regular access to in-branch banking facilities, subject to individual branch timings.

Diwali 2026 Bank holidays this week

November 7: Despite Choti Diwali falling on Saturday, it will be a regular working day nationwide.

November 8: Weekly Sunday holiday with main Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

November 9: Banks in Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will stay closed for Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

November 10: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim will remain shut for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

November 11: Banks in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh will stay shut for Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhaidooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.

Bank services during Diwali 2026 bank holidays

A branch holiday does not mean customers lose access to all banking services. For standard transactions, such as fund transfers, bill payments, and account management, ATMs, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), online banking, and mobile banking apps are still accessible. Transactions requiring a visit to a physical branch are the primary source of inconvenience.

Customers may have to wait until their branch reopens if they intend to make significant cash deposits, process checks, draft demand, or perform other branch-dependent tasks.

Customers can organize their banking needs and prevent delays by consulting the relevant state calendar prior to visiting a branch, as there are various holidays during November 2026.