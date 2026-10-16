Fairfax ropes in Deepak Parekh, Paresh Sukthankar as advisers to IDBI Bank

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings is bringing financial services veterans Deepak Parekh and Paresh Sukthankar on board as advisers to IDBI Bank, as it prepares to acquire a 60.72 per cent stake in the lender for ₹52,878 crore. C V R Rajendran, former chief executive officer (CEO) of CSB Bank, will also advise the lender.

Fairfax has proposed N S Kannan, former managing director (MD) and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, as IDBI Bank’s chairman, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Rakesh Sharma, IDBI Bank’s current MD and CEO, will remain at the helm.

“Rakesh has done a superb job and will continue as CEO. We will add to the bank’s board N S Kannan… He will be chairman of IDBI Bank, subject to RBI approval. Rajendran, who is former CEO of CSB Bank, will also work with us closely as an adviser,” Watsa, founder, chairman and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings, said during an analyst call.

“We also benefit greatly from having Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC Ltd…, and Paresh Sukthankar, former deputy MD of HDFC Bank, as our advisers,” he added.

Parekh led HDFC from 1993 until its merger with HDFC Bank in July 2023. During his 45-year association with the housing finance company, he helped build it into a diversified financial services group, spanning banking, insurance and assets management.

Sukthankar was part of the core team that helped establish HDFC Bank in 1994-95 and served as its deputy MD before leaving in 2018. He oversaw key functions including credit, risk management, finance, human resources and investor relations.

Fairfax plans to bring IDBI Bank, Go Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services together as an integrated financial services group. Watsa said the combination could deliver significant benefits to Indian consumers and businesses while creating long-term value for the three businesses and Fairfax.

“We see this as an opportunity for the next two decades at least,” he said.

Under the RBI’s requirements, Fairfax has 15 years to reduce its shareholding in IDBI Bank to 26 per cent. Watsa said the group must cut its stake from 60.72 per cent to 40 per cent within the first 10 years, and to 26 per cent over the following five years.

Fairfax also has two years to decide how to proceed with its 40 per cent stake in CSB Bank, he said.

The group expects to complete the IDBI Bank acquisition as early as the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Fairfax plans to finance the transaction through a combination of cash held at the holding company, dividends from subsidiaries, asset sales and contributions from Go Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services. It does not intend to raise long-term debt to fund the deal.

Watsa did not outline plans for Fairfax’s stake in IIFL Finance, which the group is seeking to sell to global private equity investors.