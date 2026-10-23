Flight to safety hits fintech funding, DPDP Act may lead to further squeeze

“The concentration of capital in a smaller number of rounds points to a broader, global flight to quality," said Neha Singh, co-founder, Tracxn, a data-intelligence platform for private market research. "Institutional investors are prioritising capital preservation and category-defining assets amid lingering macroeconomic uncertainty”.

Singh points out that tighter regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), heightened credit-risk scrutiny, rising compliance costs, and investor focus on profitability are also moving capital towards fintechs with proven business models. This scenario, in turn, is making early-stage startups less attractive to fund.

That there would be eventually be a flight to safety in fintech funding was a concern that was voiced as far back as November 2021 in the RBI's 'Working Group’s (WG’s) Report on Digital Lending through Online Platforms and Mobile Apps’.

The report's executive summary was blunt, saying the pandemic-led growth of digital lending had led to the "unbridled extension of financial services to retail individuals" and that the industry was “susceptible to a host of conduct and governance issues”.

It had noted that on a larger canvas, digital innovations along with the possible entry of Big Tech companies, could alter the institutional role played by existing financial and regulated entities.

It pointedly warned that the fallout of this phenomenon would eventually be reflected in blurring lines between regulated and unregulated financial institutions and activities. “Such developments spurred by mere commercial considerations would pose regulatory challenges in ensuring monetary and financial stability and in protecting the interests of the customers,” the WG had observed.

“The days of fintech vanity business models are over; the focus is now on governance and profitability,” said Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner (financial services-risk), Grant Thornton Bharat.

Historically, fintechs as a distribution layer enjoyed an advantage because they could acquire customers faster, leverage customer data more extensively, launch products rapidly, and operate with a lighter governance burden than banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Regulated entities (REs) carried the costs of compliance, cybersecurity, audits, operational risk management and regulatory supervision.

There could be more pain ahead, too. A further squeeze in fintech funding is due to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023 for REs. “Some of the structural advantages fintechs enjoyed will get eroded with the DPDP Act, 2023 and the cost of compliance will increase significantly for them," says Lakhaiyar.

The RBI has adopted a soft-touch regulation approach for fintech and payment ecosystems to encourage financial innovation while safeguarding the system from emerging risks, even as it engages closely with them. The RBI’s 'Report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India (FY25)' points to this. In FY25, the central bank held nearly 500 interactions with the fintech industry, besides engagements with innovators and entrepreneurs through structured platforms such as 'Finteract' and 'Finquiry'. During this period, 12 and 10 editions of 'Finteract' and 'Finquiry' were held, respectively.

The penalty architecture under the DPDP Act, 2023 reinforces the need for stronger internal controls and clearer contractual allocation between data fiduciaries and data processors, although the data fiduciary remains primarily responsible for compliance.

“This shift is not driven by penalties alone. Although banks, NBFCs, payment systems continue to operate within a more stringent regulatory framework overall, the compliance gap in data governance between regulated entities and fintechs has narrowed,” said Jishnu Sanyal, partner-technology, media and telecommunications practice at Trilegal, a leading law firm.

In addition, there is the RBI’s draft Guidance on Regulatory Expectations for Data Governance, which calls upon REs to put in place a data governance framework (DGF) and align it with their risk management framework. The REs’ boards are to oversee the DGF and review the reports and metrics annually or more frequently, if required. On partnerships, the draft said REs should assess and put in place controls to mitigate data-related risks arising from third-party arrangements.

That has become all the more important given the recent data breaches at Bank of Baroda (BoB) and the State Bank of India (SBI). In July this year, nearly 1 TB of customer information on BoB’s customers was put on the dark web. Over at SBI, a preliminary analysis of around 375,000 records available on the dark web identified 3,897 customer records containing personal information.

“Effective fraud prevention requires correlating security telemetry across identities, endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and user behaviour to reconstruct the attack path”, said Rajesh Chhabra, general manager (Asia Pacific) at Aronis, a firm which provides cybersecurity. “This broader visibility enables organisations to detect threats earlier, investigate them more effectively, and interrupt attacks before financial losses occur.”

Another way of looking at it, noted Pushpa Marwal, banking analyst at Forrester, is that trust is built through transparency. “When personal information such as contact details, addresses, dates of birth, and loan-related data may be exposed, customers need timely, clear, and actionable guidance," she said.