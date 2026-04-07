Fresh loan yields diverge across PSU and private banks, says report

Yields on fresh loans for state-owned banks rose by 9 basis points (bps) in February over January, while those for private sector banks declined by 16 bps, resulting in a 5 bps decline at the system level, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Yields on fresh rupee loans have fallen 27 bps for the sector since the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 25 bps rate cut in December 2025, indicating that most of the repo-linked repricing is largely complete, the report said.

Meanwhile, yields on outstanding loans declined by 4 bps in February, with state-owned banks’ yields easing by 1 bp and private sector banks seeing a sharper 6 bps decline. Since the December 2025 rate cut, yields on outstanding loans have declined 18 bps for public sector banks (PSBs), 22 bps for private sector banks (PVBs), and 21 bps at the system level, suggesting that the bulk of repo-linked repricing is behind banks.