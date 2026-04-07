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Home / Industry / Banking / Fresh loan yields diverge across PSU and private banks, says report

Fresh loan yields diverge across PSU and private banks, says report

Meanwhile, yields on outstanding loans declined by 4 bps in February, with state-owned banks' yields easing by 1 bp and private sector banks seeing a sharper 6 bps decline

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Subrata Panda
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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Yields on fresh loans for state-owned banks rose by 9 basis points (bps) in February over January, while those for private sector banks declined by 16 bps, resulting in a 5 bps decline at the system level, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Yields on fresh rupee loans have fallen 27 bps for the sector since the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 25 bps rate cut in December 2025, indicating that most of the repo-linked repricing is largely complete, the report said. 
Meanwhile, yields on outstanding loans declined by 4 bps in February, with state-owned banks’ yields easing by 1 bp and private sector banks seeing a sharper 6 bps decline. Since the December 2025 rate cut, yields on outstanding loans have declined 18 bps for public sector banks (PSBs), 22 bps for private sector banks (PVBs), and 21 bps at the system level, suggesting that the bulk of repo-linked repricing is behind banks. 
 
Additionally, the one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate for private sector banks declined 20-275 bps over the past year, while PSBs saw a more calibrated reduction of 30-40 bps year-on-year. 
 

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Topics : Retail loan growth PSU Banks Banking Industry

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 11:08 PM IST

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