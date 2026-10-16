Global investors firm India BFSI bets with over $20 bn in deals since 2025

The investments span controlling stakes in banks, strategic investments in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and acquisitions and joint ventures in insurance. The momentum comes amid regulatory changes, robust domestic credit demand and efforts to deepen financial inclusion.

Among the biggest transactions is Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Financial Holdings’ proposed $5.6-billion acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank for Rs 52,878 crore. Other major deals include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s (MUFG’s) $4.4 billion investment for a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC’s) $1.6 billion investment in Yes Bank, and Emirates NBD’s proposed $3 billion buy of a 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

Manish Aggarwal, partner and leader (Financial Services and Infrastructure Transactions) at Deloitte India, said the IDBI Bank disinvestment was among the most significant structural reforms in India’s banking sector, with implications for the country’s ability to attract long-term foreign capital.

“The deal is structured very well, wherein the foreign investor gets management control and brings in capital and expertise to grow the bank, while the government participates in the upside through its residual stake,” he said.

Aggarwal said the groundwork for the IDBI Bank transaction, which began several years ago, had helped lay the foundation for stronger investment momentum from countries such as Japan and regions such as the Middle East.

“Global investors continuing to back India’s growth potential with the largest FDI in the sector despite an uncertain geopolitical environment is a testimony to India’s political stability, continued focus on reforms, and belief in the high growth rates of our economy,” he said.

Foreign capital has also flowed into non-bank lending, wealth management and capital markets businesses. Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company invested about $1 billion in Sammaan Capital for a stake of around 42 per cent, while Blackstone acquired a 9.99 per cent stake in Federal Bank for approximately $705 million.

Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority jointly invested $877 million for a 14.58 per cent stake in IDFC First Bank. Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group acquired a 60 per cent stake in investment banking and wealth management firm Avendus Capital for about $516 million, while Bain Capital invested approximately $513 million for an 18 per cent stake in Manappuram Finance.

The insurance sector has emerged as another key destination for overseas capital, with global insurers pursuing acquisitions and joint ventures to expand their presence in India, especially after the government has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector.

UK-based Prudential plc agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance for an initial consideration of Rs 3,500 crore, or about $389 million, with additional consideration of up to Rs 700 crore linked to specified conditions. It is also establishing a standalone health insurance joint venture with HCL Group.

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corporation has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to establish a 50:50 life insurance joint venture, with a capital commitment of up to $400 million from the two shareholders. Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 10 per cent stake in Shriram General Insurance for about $243 million.