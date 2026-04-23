Govt extends tenure of BoI, BoB managing directors for 3 years
Government extends tenures of BoI and BoB chiefs by three years, ensuring leadership continuity across key PSU banks; decision on UCO Bank CEO still pending
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The government has extended the tenure of Managing Directors of Bank of India (BoI) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) for three years beyond their current terms.
According to sources, the government has extended the term of Rajneesh Karnatak, MD and CEO of BoI, for three years, effective April 29, 2026.
Karnatak was appointed as MD and CEO of the bank in 2023 for three years.
Besides, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the extension of Debadatta Chand, MD and CEO of BoB, for three years, effective July 1, 2026.
However, the government has not yet taken a view on extension with regard to UCO Bank MD and CEO Ashwani Kumar, whose three-year term is also coming to an end on June 1, 2026.
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has also extended the term of Ashutosh Choudhary as executive director of Indian Bank for another three years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 5:56 PM IST