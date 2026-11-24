Banks in several cities across India will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti , Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

However, the holiday will not be observed nationwide. Bank closures will vary across states and cities, as specified in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.

ALSO READ: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE shut today for Guru Nanak Jayanti Individuals intending to visit branches should refer to the RBI's official holiday schedule for November and December to confirm if banks in their area will be closed.

Bank Holidays on November 24, 2026: State-wise list

Banks will stay closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in the states and cities listed below on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

- Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

- Chandigarh: Chandigarh

- Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal

- Maharashtra: Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur

- Mizoram: Aizawl

- Nagaland: Kohima

- Odisha: Bhubaneswar

- Rajasthan: Jaipur

- Telangana: Hyderabad

- Chhattisgarh: Raipur

- Delhi: New Delhi

- Himachal Pradesh: Shimla

- Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu and Srinagar

- Jharkhand: Ranchi

- Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur and Lucknow

- Uttarakhand: Dehradun

- West Bengal: Kolkata.

Upcoming bank holidays in November 2026

Banks across Karnataka will remain shut on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, resulting in a 3-day closure ahead of the fourth Saturday and Sunday, as per the Economic Times.

Despite the branch holiday, customers can continue using digital banking facilities, including online banking, mobile banking applications and ATMs, for regular financial services. Bank holidays apply to particular cities and regional areas, not necessarily every city in every state.