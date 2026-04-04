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HDFC Bank, BoB report strong credit growth; deposits lag pace

HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda report robust loan growth in March 2026, with advances outpacing deposits even as time deposits continue to drive overall deposit expansion

HDFC Bank

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in gross advances to about Rs 29.6 trillion as of March-end 2026, while deposits grew faster at 14.4 per cent to Rs 31.06 trillion.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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The latest provisional numbers released on Saturday by HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda showed that loan growth continues to outpace deposits.
 
Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in gross advances to about Rs 29.6 trillion as of March-end 2026, while deposits grew faster at 14.4 per cent to Rs 31.06 trillion. Average advances under management rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, while average deposits increased 12.8 per cent.
 
Within deposits, time deposits remained the key driver, growing 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y on a period-end basis, compared with a 12.3 per cent rise in low-cost current and savings account (CASA) balances. CASA deposits stood at Rs 10.61 trillion at the end of March 2026, up 12.3 per cent year-on-year, while time deposits rose 15.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20.45 trillion.
   
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda also reported robust growth across segments. Its global advances rose 16.23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14.30 trillion, outpacing deposit growth of 12 per cent, which stood at Rs 16.49 trillion at the end of March 2026. Domestic retail advances expanded by 17.93 per cent and domestic advances grew by 14.56 per cent to Rs 11.70 trillion. Overall business growth for the bank stood at nearly 14 per cent.
 

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Topics : HDFC Bank Banks Company News Bank of Baroda Banking sector

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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