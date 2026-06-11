ICICI, Axis, BoB raise FCNR(B) deposit rates to 6% after RBI move

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, the second- and third-largest private sector lenders of the country, raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits by up to 310 basis points (bps) and 305 bps, respectively, taking rates to as high as 6 per cent for deposits with maturities of three to five years, matching the peak rate with State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. The new rates came into effect from Thursday (June 11).

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) is also offering peak rate of 6 per cent on such deposits under a special scheme for three-to-five-year bucket.

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank and SBI had announced peak rate of 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised interest rates on such deposits to as much as 6.15 per cent for deposits above $1 million with maturities of three to five years. Deposits below $1 million in the same maturity bucket will earn 6 per cent. Another private sector lender, Yes Bank said it has raised its peak FCNR(B) deposit rate to 6.6 per cent for a five-year tenor, while deposits with maturities of three to four years will earn interest rates ranging from 6.5 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

CSB Bank has also sharply increased its deposit rates, raising the rate with maturities of three years to less than four years by 290 bps to 6.95 per cent.

“The swap window helps banks raise FCNR(B) deposit rates closer to domestic deposit rates, and remove the stress from short-term domestic rates. It's a win-win for non-resident Indians (NRIs) and banks both, as NRIs receive some spread over US rates. The spreads have narrowed in the recent past and banks now get another avenue to raise much-needed deposits,” said Pralay Mondal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), CSB Bank. He added that it will help ease pressure on short-term rates.

BoB Executive Director (ED) Beena Vaheed said, “Bank of Baroda’s new deposit scheme provides NRIs with an attractive opportunity to earn enhanced returns on their foreign currency deposits. As India’s international bank with a significant presence across multiple countries, BoB is well-positioned to capitalise on this opportunity and maximise FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation,” she said.

The move by banks to raise deposit rates comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued operational norms for the special FCNR(B) deposit scheme on Monday. Under the facility, the RBI effectively absorbs the entire hedging cost on these deposits, estimated at around 3.5 per cent.

Nomura estimated the current scheme could attract $55 billion in inflows, with the majority of this likely in August-September.

“Compared to 2013, while US dollar rates are much higher, the 2026 scheme will also provide leverage to investors, which will boost returns. India’s diaspora has risen by 70 per cent since 2013 and thus provides a wider pool of investors. The past four diaspora schemes confirm that the country risk premium demanded by investors of Indian origin tends to be lower,” Nomura said in a report.

In 2013, the special scheme for such deposits attracted $26 billion through this policy alone and close to $34 billion through a combination of other measures.

HDFC Bank mobilised $3.4 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, while SBI collected $3.07 billion, and ICICI Bank garnered $2 billion in 2013.

The outstanding FCNR(B) deposit base stood at $33.8 billion in March 2026, compared with $32.8 billion a year earlier. Net inflows into FCNR(B) deposits in 2025-26 (FY26) were $946 million, compared with $7 billion in FY25.