ICICI Bank mobilises $17.88 billion via FCNR (B) under RBI swap facility

ICICI Bank has mobilised around $17.88 billion (₹1.7 trillion) under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) special USD-INR forex swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Of the amount mobilised by the bank up to August 31, around $9 billion (₹856 billion) has been deployed as loans by its international branches and subsidiaries against such deposits.

The bank has also issued standby letters of credit worth around $3.63 billion (₹346 billion) to other banks in respect of loans against the deposits, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory disclosure.

Separately, the bank issued around $3.55 billion (₹338 billion) of US dollar-denominated bonds during July-August 2026.

The RBI introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility on June 8, 2026, covering inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs). The measure was aimed at attracting foreign currency into the country and strengthening domestic forex liquidity.

The facility remained open for FCNR(B) deposits until August 31, while mobilisation through ECBs and OFCBs will continue until December 31, 2026.

By August 21, the three routes had already attracted $72.85 billion, according to RBI data. FCNR(B) deposits accounted for $65.4 billion, or nearly 90 per cent of the total inflows. OFCBs accounted for $4.86 billion, while ECBs contributed $2.59 billion.

The mobilisation by ICICI Bank accounts for nearly one-fourth of the total FCNR(B) inflows under the facility as of August 21, underscoring the bank’s significant share in overseas deposit mobilisation.