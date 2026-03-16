IDBI Bank shares plunge 16.5% amid reports govt may scrap stake sale

Shares of IDBI Bank fell 16.5 per cent on Monday amid reports that the government may scrap the proposed stake sale in the lender after bids reportedly came in below the reserve price set for the transaction.

The stock dropped to an intra-day low of Rs 76.25 before recovering marginally to settle at Rs 77 on the BSE.

The government, along with the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC ), has been looking to divest a combined 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank as part of its broader privatisation push aimed at reducing state ownership in the banking sector.

At present, the government holds 45.48 per cent in the bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent. Under the proposed transaction, the government and LIC were expected to sell 30.48 per cent and 30.24 per cent stakes, respectively.

Earlier reports had indicated that Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD were among the potential bidders for the stake.

“The shares of IDBI Bank have declined due to reports suggesting the stake sale process may be scrapped, as no bids were received above the base price, raising concerns around the divestment,” said Sunny Agrawal, DVP and Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.

Responding to a clarification sought by the exchanges, IDBI Bank said the strategic disinvestment process is being undertaken by the Government of India and that the bank has not received any official communication regarding a possible cancellation of the process.

“The bank has not received any communication from the Government of India with respect to scrapping of the strategic disinvestment process and, hence, we are not aware of any information leading to the referenced news report. The bank shall promptly disclose any material information to the stock exchanges if and when received,” the lender said in a filing.

For the third quarter of FY26, IDBI Bank reported an almost flat net profit of Rs 1,935 crore, compared with Rs 1,908 crore in the same period last year.

Interest income during the quarter declined to Rs 7,074 crore from Rs 7,816 crore a year earlier.

The lender’s asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 2.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025, from 3.57 per cent a year earlier. Net NPA remained unchanged at 0.18 per cent.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio, however, rose to 24.63 per cent at the end of December 2025, compared with 21.98 per cent in the corresponding period last year.