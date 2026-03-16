Monday, March 16, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / IDBI Bank shares plunge 16.5% amid reports govt may scrap stake sale

IDBI Bank shares plunge 16.5% amid reports govt may scrap stake sale

Stock falls sharply after reports suggest the government may scrap the proposed stake sale in IDBI Bank as bids reportedly came below the reserve price set for the divestment

The move comes as Union Budget for FY27 pegged the disinvestmenttarget at around ₹80,000 crore

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of IDBI Bank fell 16.5 per cent on Monday amid reports that the government may scrap the proposed stake sale in the lender after bids reportedly came in below the reserve price set for the transaction.
 
The stock dropped to an intra-day low of Rs 76.25 before recovering marginally to settle at Rs 77 on the BSE.
 
The government, along with the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has been looking to divest a combined 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank as part of its broader privatisation push aimed at reducing state ownership in the banking sector.
   
At present, the government holds 45.48 per cent in the bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent. Under the proposed transaction, the government and LIC were expected to sell 30.48 per cent and 30.24 per cent stakes, respectively.
 
Earlier reports had indicated that Fairfax Financial Holdings and Emirates NBD were among the potential bidders for the stake.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric plans stake sale to raise up to ₹2,000 crore for battery arm

IDBI bank

India's privatisation push loses steam as IDBI Bank stake sale scrappedpremium

life insurance, insurance

Of mis-selling and insurance for all by 2047: A bancassurance reality checkpremium

IDBI bank

IDBI Bank strategic sale scrapped as financial bids below reserve price

Banks, Bank, Banking sector, Finance sector

The road to 2047: Some thoughts for banking panel for Viksit Bharatpremium

 
“The shares of IDBI Bank have declined due to reports suggesting the stake sale process may be scrapped, as no bids were received above the base price, raising concerns around the divestment,” said Sunny Agrawal, DVP and Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities.
 
Responding to a clarification sought by the exchanges, IDBI Bank said the strategic disinvestment process is being undertaken by the Government of India and that the bank has not received any official communication regarding a possible cancellation of the process.
 
“The bank has not received any communication from the Government of India with respect to scrapping of the strategic disinvestment process and, hence, we are not aware of any information leading to the referenced news report. The bank shall promptly disclose any material information to the stock exchanges if and when received,” the lender said in a filing.
 
For the third quarter of FY26, IDBI Bank reported an almost flat net profit of Rs 1,935 crore, compared with Rs 1,908 crore in the same period last year.
 
Interest income during the quarter declined to Rs 7,074 crore from Rs 7,816 crore a year earlier.
 
The lender’s asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 2.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025, from 3.57 per cent a year earlier. Net NPA remained unchanged at 0.18 per cent.
 
The bank’s capital adequacy ratio, however, rose to 24.63 per cent at the end of December 2025, compared with 21.98 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
 

More From This Section

NBFC, NBFCs

NBFCs hold back on ECB plans as West Asia conflict pushes up hedging cost

Credit growth rises to 14.5% in Feb 28 fortnight; deposits expand 12%

Credit growth rises to 14.5% in Feb 28 fortnight; deposits expand 12%premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI revises counterparty credit risk rules to align with Basel norms

RBI, Reserve bank

RBI caps bank dividend payout at 75% of profit after tax under new normspremium

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data also suggest a sharp pickup in corporate credit growth, with credit to industry growing 9.6 per cent as of November 2025, compared with 8.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year

Banking sector to maintain strong growth over the next two years: ICRApremium

Topics : IDBI Bank Stake sale Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis