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IDBI Bank staff to hold two-day hunger strike against proposed Fairfax sale

Employees will stage a nationwide hunger strike on November 2-3, demanding that the government halt the proposed sale to Fairfax and retain majority ownership of IDBI Bank

IDBI

IDBI Bank employees have announced a two-day nationwide hunger strike on November 2 and 3 to protest the proposed sale of the lender to Fairfax Financial Holdings. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers’ Association and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees’ Association, has issued a strike notice to the bank’s management under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. The strike will be observed across the bank’s branches and offices nationwide.
 
The two-day nationwide hunger strike will be held on November 2 and November 3 to protest the proposed sale of IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Group.
 
The forum has demanded that the government halt the proposed sale and acquire at least 6 per cent equity in IDBI Bank, either from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) or through the market, to maintain its shareholding at a minimum of 51 per cent. It said this would honour assurances made in Parliament in December 2003 that the government would maintain majority ownership of the bank.
  
The proposed transaction involves the dilution of the government’s and LIC’s shareholdings and the transfer of management control to the Fairfax group.
 
The forum has also sought written statutory assurances that existing service conditions, welfare measures, pension benefits and reservation policies would be protected. It has demanded the continuation of industry-level wage revisions and pension benefits.

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In the event of the sale going through, the union has sought an option for existing employees and officers to transfer to public sector banks, with their service, scale, seniority, salary and superannuation benefits protected. It has also demanded the absorption of outsourced and contractual workers employed by IDBI Bank.
 
The forum has opposed the proposed sale on the grounds that it would affect the bank’s public sector character despite its financial turnaround.
 
The union has also raised concerns about the implications of privatisation for depositors, farmers, small borrowers and employees. It said the bank had supported industrial development and implemented government welfare schemes, including those related to financial inclusion and social security.
 
The forum has appealed to bank employees, trade unions, customers, depositors and civil society organisations to support its agitation. It said it remained open to dialogue with the government and the bank’s management but warned that the agitation could be intensified, including through a longer or indefinite strike, if its demands remained unresolved.

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Topics : IDBI Bank deal IDBI Bank Fairfax Bank Hunger strike

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 6:28 PM IST