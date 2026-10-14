IDBI employees' forum seeks review of stake sale, flags valuation concerns

The United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees on Wednesday opposed the sale of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to a foreign entity, calling for the process to be suspended and subjected to parliamentary scrutiny and stakeholder consultation.

The forum flagged concerns over the bank’s valuation, the credentials of the prospective buyer and the potential implications of the transaction for employees, financial inclusion and development-oriented lending.

“The public deserves evidence that a national asset is not being transferred at a throwaway price,” the union said in a press release. It sought disclosure of the valuation methodology, transaction terms and due-diligence findings on the prospective buyer.

The government, however, said stakeholders had been consulted and their concerns addressed. A government official said employees had nothing to worry about, adding that IDBI Bank would continue to be managed by its board and that existing service conditions would remain unchanged. The bank’s pension fund and employee benefits were fully funded, the official said.

The forum also called for enforceable safeguards for employees’ service conditions, reservation policies, customers’ interests and minority shareholders’ rights, warning that these could be compromised in pursuit of private returns.

“Financial self-reliance requires the capacity to direct credit towards national development and social priorities. Surrendering control over an institution with IDBI’s legacy undermines that objective,” the union said.

Describing the proposed sale as contrary to the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ agenda, the forum argued that transferring control to foreign capital could undermine India’s financial self-reliance.

It also cited an assurance given to Parliament by then finance minister Jaswant Singh when IDBI was converted into a banking company, that the government’s shareholding would remain at a minimum of 51 per cent.

The forum said it would mobilise employees and the public against the proposed sale and seek judicial relief. It appealed to parliamentarians, trade unions and customers to join its campaign to retain IDBI Bank’s public-sector character.