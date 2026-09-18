India housing prices rise 3.6% in Q1FY27, match year-ago pace

Despite the West Asia conflict, India's Housing Price Index rose at a pace similar to last year's, signalling stability. India’s Housing Price Index, published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which covers 18 cities, rose at a slower pace of 3.6 per cent in Q1FY27 against 4.5 per cent in Q4FY26, but interestingly, it has grown at same pace as it did in Q1FY26.

The cities that contributed to growth in Q1FY27 included Chandigarh (49.6 pe cent), Jaipur (36.4 per cent, Kanpur (27.5 per cent), Lucknow (17.7 per cent), and Thiruvanthapuram (16.3 per cent). The price appreciation in Chandigarh is due to recent revision in the collector rate, applicable from April 1, 2026. Additionally, unavailability of new land pockets has also pushed prices higher in recent times.