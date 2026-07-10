Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra post robust Q1 numbers; stocks rally

Investors cheered a strong start to the banking earnings season, with state-owned Indian Bank and Bank of Maharashtra reporting robust first-quarter results on Friday. Indian Bank posted a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 5.5 per cent sequential rise in net profit to ₹3,272 crore in Q1FY27, while Bank of Maharashtra reported a 27 per cent YoY increase in net profit to ₹2,020 crore.

Shares of Indian Bank rose nearly 10 per cent to close at ₹870.95 on the BSE after the lender announced its June quarter earnings, while Bank of Maharashtra gained nearly 3 per cent to close at ₹84.35.

Indian Bank's net interest income (NII) increased 17 per cent YoY to ₹7,435 crore, while advances grew nearly 14 per cent YoY to ₹6.84 trillion. Non-interest income rose 8 per cent YoY to ₹2,633 crore, and total income increased 11 per cent to ₹20,997.38 crore. Deposits grew 13.47 per cent YoY to ₹8.44 trillion.

The bank said it is confident of achieving its FY27 guidance of around 9-11 per cent growth in deposits and 11-13 per cent growth in advances.

Net interest margin (NIM) expanded by six basis points both year-on-year and sequentially to 3.41 per cent.

"Our CASA has grown by 15.30 per cent and also NII has grown by 17 per cent. As a result of this, my margin expansion has also happened sequentially by six basis points. I have been able to maintain return on assets (RoA) of 1.31 per cent. All these were the key drivers for us during the quarter," said Binod Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of Indian Bank.

He said the bank's treasury gains stood at ₹500 crore in the first quarter, compared with ₹560 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Indian Bank is targeting around $2 billion of fresh foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), deposits by September-end 2026 following the Reserve Bank of India's decision to bear the full hedging cost on such deposits, the bank's management said.

"Retail, agriculture and MSME remain our focus areas. MSME, my growth used to be in the range of 5-6 per cent; now, consistently over the last 3-4 quarters, we are in the range of 16-17 per cent. In retail also, we are growing in the range of 18-19 per cent consistently. So, that remains a focus area. In corporate also, my growth used to be in the range of 2-3 per cent, which has gone up to 11-12 per cent," Kumar said.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 1.86 per cent at the end of June 2026, compared with 3.01 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.15 per cent, compared with 0.18 per cent in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Bank of Maharashtra reported a 26.8 per cent YoY increase in net profit to ₹2,020 crore. Net profit remained largely unchanged sequentially from ₹2,014 crore in the March quarter.

NII increased 14.5 per cent YoY to ₹3,770 crore in the April-June quarter from ₹3,292 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, NII rose 1.8 per cent from ₹3,702 crore in the preceding quarter. NIM stood at 3.79 per cent in Q1FY27, compared with 3.95 per cent in the previous quarter and 3.85 per cent a year earlier.

"Our guidance is to maintain NIM at around 3.75 per cent this year. While NIM has moderated by around 10 basis points, it remains above our guidance and we continue to focus on profitable business growth," said Nidhu Saxena, managing director and chief executive officer of Bank of Maharashtra.

Provisions and contingencies increased 12.3 per cent year-on-year and 17.7 per cent sequentially to ₹1,097 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹977 crore a year earlier and ₹932 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total income increased 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,063 crore. Interest income rose 13.9 per cent to ₹8,035 crore, while non-interest income increased 24.7 per cent to ₹1,029 crore. Treasury income stood at ₹266 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹193 crore a year earlier and ₹33 crore in the March quarter.

"We have marked this year to improve our non-interest income. Along with treasury income, we have taken several strategic initiatives, including our co-branded credit card programme, to strengthen fee income and overall profitability," Saxena said.

The bank's gross NPA ratio stood at 1.45 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter and compared with 1.74 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.13 per cent, compared with 0.18 per cent a year earlier. The provision coverage ratio stood at 98.55 per cent.

Gross advances increased 26.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.06 trillion. Retail advances rose 24.6 per cent, agriculture advances increased 28.9 per cent, and MSME advances grew 23.2 per cent from a year earlier. Total deposits rose 12.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.44 trillion. Savings deposits increased 15.6 per cent, while term deposits rose 16.6 per cent. The CASA ratio stood at 49 per cent at the end of June, compared with 53 per cent at the end of March.

The bank has also started mobilising FCNR(B) deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's special window, although it has not set a mobilisation target. "We are not going to let go of this opportunity. We have offered one of the highest rates among public sector banks and are reaching out to the NRI diaspora. We expect to see traction build in the coming days," Saxena said.

The bank said it continued to rely on core deposits to fund loan growth instead of certificates of deposit (CDs). "We have not raised a single rupee through fresh CD issuances in the first quarter. Our credit growth has been supported by deposits mobilised by the bank rather than borrowings," Saxena said.