Indian Bank raises ₹5,000 crore through 10-year infra bond at 7.15%
Additionally, the bank received one bid for a cumulative amount of Rs 5,075 crore, market participants added
Listen to This Article
State-run Indian Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year, long-term infrastructure bond issue at a coupon rate of 7.15 per cent.
The lender received two bids for a cumulative amount of Rs 3,100 crore at 7.13 per cent coupon, two bids each for a cumulative value of Rs 4,100 crore and Rs 5,050 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.14 per cent and 7.15 per cent, respectively, market sources said.
Additionally, the bank received one bid for a cumulative amount of Rs 5,075 crore, market participants added.
The bank planned to raise Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 3,000 crore in the greenshoe option.
The bonds have been rated 'AAA' with 'Stable' outlook by CARE and CRISIL.
Pay in and allotment of the bonds will take place on March 24.
Pay in is the date when investors and the issuer exchange bonds and money.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:02 PM IST