Indian banks' credit portfolio resilient amid West Asia conflict: CRISIL

Despite the West Asia conflict, now nearing two months, the credit portfolios of Indian banks are expected to remain resilient in FY27. Rating agency CRISIL said domestic lenders could see gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) settle at 2–2.2 per cent, compared with 2 per cent as of March 2026, mainly due to healthy balance sheets of India Inc, which are likely to support asset quality.

However, it cautioned that loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) may face some pressure, though the impact is expected to be contained through government measures.

Gross NPAs of banks have declined from around 11 per cent in FY18 to 2.3 per cent in FY25 and are expected to moderate further to about 2 per cent in FY26, the agency said.

“Amid the conflict in West Asia, the corporate segment’s healthy balance sheets will support resilience in credit quality. However, loans to the MSME segment will be impacted more due to two factors — the effect of the conflict on underlying borrowers and seasoning of the portfolio in a period of high growth. That said, government measures are expected to contain the stress on MSMEs and, in turn, the cascading impact on bank NPAs,” CRISIL said in a note. It added that asset quality in the retail loan segment would remain manageable, with performance in the unsecured book stabilising compared with recent trends.

According to the note, the corporate loan segment, which accounted for nearly 36 per cent of bank credit as of March 2026, is expected to see stable GNPAs of 1.2–1.3 per cent by March 2027, broadly in line with an estimated 1.2 per cent as of March 2026. This is despite pressure on revenues and operating profits across sectors due to the gas supply shock, crude oil-linked price increases, direct trade exposure, and rupee depreciation.

The MSME segment, which accounted for about 19 per cent of bank credit, is likely to see a relatively higher impact. In the base case, GNPAs in the segment could rise modestly to 3.4–3.6 per cent this fiscal from around 3.2 per cent last fiscal.

“MSMEs typically have limited financial muscle to absorb higher input costs, supply-chain disruptions, and working capital elongation resulting from the ongoing West Asia conflict,” said Subha Sri Narayanan.

However, government and regulatory relief measures, including the recently announced RELIEF framework, are expected to support the segment. The likely introduction of additional measures — such as credit guarantee schemes for affected sectors, similar to those seen during the Covid-19 pandemic — could further cushion asset quality. As a result, any uptick in MSME GNPAs is expected to be driven largely by seasoning of the portfolio, which has grown at a compound annual rate of around 20 per cent over the past three fiscals.

In the retail portfolio, which accounted for about 33 per cent of bank credit as of March 2026, GNPAs are expected to remain stable at 1.1–1.3 per cent this fiscal, supported by steady asset quality in secured segments and some stabilisation in unsecured loans.