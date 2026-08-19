Indian banks raise over $3 bn via dollar bonds in 10 days amid RBI window

According to Bloomberg, Indian lenders had raised $8.85 billion through dollar-denominated bonds as of August 17. With the subsequent fundraises by IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the total is expected to have crossed $10 billion — a record high — as lenders capitalise on the concessional swap window operationalised by the RBI on June 8, under which the central bank absorbs 1.5 per cent of the hedging cost.

Akshay Naik, India head of debt capital markets, Citi, said, “A number of banks have already brought forward their fund-raising plans to utilise the last few days of the FCNR window. We are currently in one of the busiest periods of offshore fund-raising from India. Few institutions who are not ready may need to shelve their plan if FCNR leverage was the only driver for the fundraise.”

“We expect $5-6 billion of additional bond and loan issuances through the rest of the year. Investor appetite has held up well through this window and in fact we have seen bank spreads tighten to some extent post early closure of FCNR windows. We expect external commercial borrowings and overseas foreign-currency borrowings by state-owned companies for general corporate purposes or refinancing (business as usual) to be more limited, at around $4 billion-$5 billion.”

Indian banks and PSUs are expected to raise close to $20 billion in overseas foreign-currency borrowings, comprising about $10 billion of loans and $8 billion-$10 billion of bonds, he said. “Indian issuance in the international bond market has historically been limited. However, the recent surge in supply over the past six to seven weeks has offered foreign investors a prime opportunity to gain exposure to Indian banks. Remarkably, bond spreads have remained stable despite this increased volume, underscoring the robust creditworthiness and overall resilience of the Indian banking sector”, said Siddharth Sharma , MD and Head of Institutional Client Group, HSBC India.

According to a senior banker at a foreign bank, going forward, after August, bond issuances are likely to be more need-based, depending on funding requirements. “Immediately, we might see a slowdown in bank bond issuances because there is time till December. Banks would want to see how the market reacts and how their balance sheets and loan growth are playing out over the next month or so before revisiting their funding requirements. I don’t think there is any hurry to keep raising funds immediately because there is sufficient time,” the banker said.

On Wednesday, IDFC First Bank said it had raised $500 million through its maiden issuance of three-year fixed-rate senior notes due 2029, carrying a coupon of 5.625 per cent. The transaction was anchored by marquee global institutional investors, including BlackRock, Capital Group and AllianceBernstein.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it had raised $650 million through a five-year dollar bond, marking its debut dollar bond sale. The bonds were priced at 108 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury securities and carry a coupon of 5.478 per cent, maturing in August 2031.

A day earlier, ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender, raised $750 million through a five-year US dollar bond, taking its total dollar debt fundraising to $2.05 billion in about a month. The latest issue was priced at a spread of 105 basis points over the five-year US Treasury yield, compared with initial guidance of 130 basis points. The notes carry a coupon of 5.417 per cent and mature on August 21, 2031.

The latest fundraising marks ICICI Bank’s third dollar debt transaction in about a month. The bank had raised $1 billion through a five-year dollar bond in July at a coupon of 5.46 per cent and a spread of 100 basis points over US Treasuries. It was the bank’s first public dollar bond issue in nearly nine years and, at the time, the largest single-tranche dollar bond issuance by an Indian issuer in 2026. Earlier this month, the lender raised another $300 million through a reissue of the July bonds at a yield of 5.352 per cent.

Last week, State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, raised $500 million through a five-year dollar bond issued via its London branch at a tight spread of 88 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury securities. The notes carry a coupon of 5.25 per cent. The bank had previously raised $600 million through a private placement of three-year dollar bonds at a spread of 100 basis points over the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR).

Another state-owned lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB), raised $700 million last week through three-year and five-year bonds. The lender raised $400 million through a three-year bond priced at 90 basis points over US Treasuries and another $300 million through a five-year bond priced at 100 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury securities. The three-year bond carries a coupon of 5.114 per cent, while the five-year bond carries a coupon of 5.318 per cent.

These issuances have come after a period of lull.

Following dollar bond issuances by marquee lenders such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) in June, the market went quiet as funding costs became less attractive following a sharp widening in credit spreads, driven by investor expectations of a flood of supply.