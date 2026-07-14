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Insurance distribution lifts fee income at most public sector banks in FY26

Public sector banks saw higher insurance commission income in FY26, led by SBI, while mutual fund distribution earnings showed mixed trends across lenders

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PTI Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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Public sector banks earned higher commissions from selling insurance products in FY26, with most lenders reporting growth through this activity. 
However, income from mutual fund distributions was mixed, with some banks reporting higher earnings while others saw declines. 
An analysis of annual reports of banks by PTI showed that the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), continued to dominate the segment, earning ₹2,795.01 crore in insurance commission during FY26, up 19.26 per cent from ₹2,345.36 crore in the previous financial year. 
Commission income from mutual fund distribution at SBI also rose 7.05 per cent to ₹1,617.52 crore from ₹1,511.06 crore in FY25. 
 
Of the ₹2,795.01 crore in insurance commissions booked by SBI, a bulk ₹2,384.63 crore or 85 per cent came from distributing policies of its life insurance subsidiary SBI Life. 

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Similarly, SBI Mutual Fund contributed ₹1,209.33 crore, or nearly three-fourths of the bank's total mutual fund distribution income for the country's largest lender, which has over 22,000 branches. 
The growth in the commission income came even as the finance ministry has asked banks to avoid misselling and focus on their core activity of accepting deposits and giving credit. 
Banks also sold government insurance products such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), according to the analysis. 
Among other large state-owned lenders, Canara Bank registered one of the strongest performances, with insurance commission rising 15.67 per cent to ₹566.36 crore in FY26 from ₹489.64 crore a year earlier. Its mutual fund commission also increased 8.41 per cent to ₹72.84 crore. 
Bank of Baroda reported a 3.76 per cent increase in insurance commission to ₹368.93 crore, although commission from mutual fund distribution declined marginally by 0.82 per cent to ₹142.52 crore. 
Punjab National Bank, however, witnessed declines in its income from both segments. 
PNB's insurance commission fell 8.61 per cent to ₹438.67 crore, while mutual fund commission dropped 13.14 per cent to ₹163.41 crore during the year. 
Union Bank of India also reported a 10.77 per cent decline in insurance commission to ₹475.45 crore, but its mutual fund commission increased 7.93 per cent to ₹29.66 crore. 
Among mid-sized public sector lenders, Indian Bank's insurance commission increased by 8.21 per cent to ₹190.65 crore, while income from mutual fund distribution rose by 7.73 per cent to ₹4.74 crore. 
UCO Bank posted a 6.53 per cent increase in insurance commission to ₹66.08 crore, and mutual fund commission increased sharply by 42.04 per cent to ₹2.23 crore. 
Central Bank of India reported an insurance commission of ₹160.90 crore in FY26, up 13.57 per cent from the previous year. Punjab & Sind Bank bucked the trend among smaller lenders, registering a 17.92 per cent rise in insurance commission at ₹31.98 crore. 

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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