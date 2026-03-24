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Kotak Mahindra Bank to absorb KMIL business into bank from April 2026

Kotak Mahindra Bank to absorb KMIL operations from April 2026, simplifying structure and aligning with Reserve Bank of India norms

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank indicated that the restructuring will not materially impact its consolidated turnover, profitability, or net worth. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said it will streamline its group structure by bringing the business of its wholly owned subsidiary, Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited (KMIL), within the bank from April 1, 2026.
 
The move is aimed at complying with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Commercial Banks – Undertaking of Financial Services Directions, 2025, while also driving operational synergies and simplifying the group structure.
 
KMIL’s board, at a meeting held earlier in the day, approved a transition plan under which the company will stop sanctioning new loans from April 1, 2026. However, it will continue servicing its existing loan book and honour all obligations under agreements executed up to March 31, 2026.
   
The bank said the transition will result in KMIL’s business activities being conducted departmentally within Kotak Mahindra Bank going forward.
 
KMIL contributes a relatively small share to the group’s overall financials. For FY25, the subsidiary reported net total income of Rs 795 crore and profit after tax of Rs 501 crore — accounting for about 1.0 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively, of the bank’s consolidated figures.

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Its net worth stood at Rs 3,842 crore as of March 31, 2025, representing around 2.4 per cent of the bank’s consolidated net worth.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank indicated that the restructuring will not materially impact its consolidated turnover, profitability, or net worth.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Kotak Mahindra Bank Banking sector

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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