Large commercial banks may opt to lend up to 9x against FCNR(B) deposits

Though the regulator clarified that banks can lend against such deposits, it is the individual banks that will take a call on how much they will lend against FCNR(B) deposits.

“Our sense is that inflows of more than $50 billion should happen. Most banks are gravitating towards offering around 9x leverage. RBI has not specified a cap — whether it should be 3x, 9x or even higher — but my sense is that most banks will settle around 9x. There can always be exceptions, but that seems to be the market norm emerging,” said a senior banker at a private sector bank, adding that returns for customers will vary depending on the bank because deposit rates and the cost of funds differ across institutions.

For example, if a customer earns 7 per cent on a deposit and is able to borrow against it at 6 per cent, the spread is 1 per cent. Assuming 9x leverage, the customer earns 7 per cent on his own $1 million and an additional 1 per cent on the borrowed $9 million. Effectively, that translates into a return of about 16 per cent on the original $1 million. Broadly, most customers are likely to gravitate towards returns in the 12-18 per cent range, with the bulk probably falling in the 12-15 per cent bracket.

Some large banks have rolled out schemes offering up to 9x leverage for NRI customers. Mid-sized and smaller banks may opt for lower leverage of 3-5 times. Bankers said leverage ranged from five times to nine times during a similar scheme in 2013.

Bankers, however, cautioned that the extent of leverage banks offer to NRI customers will depend on their ability to deploy the funds raised. According to one banker, banks that do not have a large wholesale lending franchise will find it difficult to deploy large inflows.

“It's not as if auto loan demand will suddenly double just because rates are cut. It takes time, as the distribution machinery is not configured to generate and process that many additional leads. We can probably increase lending by 10-25 per cent, but not much beyond that. Banks with sizeable corporate lending franchises can benefit, which gives them the ability to deploy these funds. The other option is liability management — banks can allow high-cost bulk deposits to mature and avoid renewing them at elevated rates. That's one of the reasons certificate of deposit rates have come down,” the banker quoted above said.

"We are looking at around nine times leverage. Some banks may be able to do a little less or a little more, but that also depends on their ability to absorb those deposits on their balance sheet in India,” said another official from a private sector bank.

“The large FCNR(B) deposits we mobilise are akin to rupee deposits, so we also need to have a pipeline to deploy those funds effectively,” the person said, adding that these deposits will replace local deposits, so domestic depositors may be at a disadvantage.

A banker at a state-owned bank cautioned that deployment opportunities for mid-sized banks are limited, and they will have to be cautious about how much they mobilise through FCNR(B) deposits, as deploying these funds will be a gradual process. In the near term, the most immediate use of the inflows would be to replace high-cost deposits with FCNR(B) deposits, the banker said.