Leaving behind a resilient HDFC Bank franchise, says outgoing CEO Jagdishan

Jagdishan is set to hand over the reins to Anup Bagchi, who has been appointed MD & CEO for a three-year term beginning October 27.

“I am leaving behind a solid platform which has demonstrated strength and resilience to navigate regulatory embargoes and the unprecedented Covid event, a large complex merger when the economic outlook warranted monetary tightening, and other governance matters of the recent past having been settled completely,” Jagdishan said on the analyst call after the bank's Q2FY27 earnings.

Jagdishan, who decided not to seek another term, said the bank had invested in strengthening its technology infrastructure, from core systems to the artificial intelligence (AI) layer, positioning it to improve product and service delivery. Its distribution network would also deliver as newer branches matured, he said.

On the earnings outlook, Jagdishan highlighted that net interest margins (NIMs), which had faced pressure from faster repricing of assets and a lag in the cost of funds during a declining interest rate cycle, were positioned for a reversal as the rate cycle turned upwards. A shift in the loan portfolio towards retail and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), relative to corporate loans and home loans, would further support the bank’s prospects over time, he said.

Jagdishan also expressed confidence in his successor, Anup Bagchi, saying the bank would continue to scale greater heights under the new leadership. “I am confident that Anup will lead it admirably, with the support of his able team. That is the strength and resilience of the franchise we are leaving behind,” he said.

Explaining why he did not opt for a third term, Jagdishan said the decision was personal after more than three decades with the institution. “After 31 years, one needs to start looking at life beyond the institutions one has nurtured and grown with. It is a personal call that I have taken, and I am sure Kaizad (Bharucha) has taken a similar call. We have no regrets and have enjoyed every moment of it,” he said. Bharucha, the deputy CEO of the bank, also decided to step down from December 31.

In his first analyst call as HDFC Bank MD & CEO-designate, Bagchi said his long-term goal would be to deliver sustainable value for shareholders, employees and clients, while in the near term he would engage with regulators, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders to gather inputs for setting the bank’s priorities.

As macroeconomic conditions evolve and AI and digital infrastructure advance, the bank would pursue emerging opportunities with prudence and discipline, he said. Bagchi added that he would shortly outline his approach to growth, margins, asset quality and productivity, with an emphasis on disciplined capital deployment, execution, governance and trust.