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Less episodes of rate hike in inflation target regime: SBI report

SBI report says India has seen fewer instances of interest rate hikes since the flexible inflation targeting regime began, with the third five-year phase set to start next month

SBI, State Bank Of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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There have been fewer instances of interest rate hikes since the flexible inflation target regime began 10 years ago, a report by State Bank of India said.
 
Interestingly, during 2010–2015, there were 16 episodes of rate hikes and only eight instances of rate cuts, the report noted.
 
Commenting that India’s rate actions are mostly aligned with the stance except a few aberrations, the report noted that most rate actions happened during periods of neutral stances, indicating the central bank’s willingness to be nimble and ready to act in any direction in an era of uncertainty.
 
There were two full calendar years (2021 and 2024) when the policy repo rate was on hold.
   
India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework, which came into effect in October 2016, is reviewed every five years.

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The first review was conducted in March 2021 for the subsequent five years till March 2026. A second review of the target is now due by the end of March 2026. The next five-year phase will start from April 1, 2026.
 
The next monetary policy review, scheduled for April 6–8, 2026, will be the first of the third phase.
 
The current FIT regime sets the target at 4 per cent Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, with the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent and the lower tolerance limit of 2 per cent.
 
It remains to be seen for the next five years if the government and the RBI decide to keep the target and the band the same as the current one.
 
In August last year, the RBI released a discussion paper on the review of the monetary policy framework. The paper sought feedback on four areas — (a) whether headline inflation or core inflation would best guide the conduct of monetary policy; (b) whether the 4 per cent inflation target continues to remain optimal; (c) whether the tolerance band around the target should be revised or done away with; and (d) whether the target inflation level should be removed and only a range maintained.
 

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Topics : Inflation sbi Interest rate hike

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

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