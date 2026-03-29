MP govt withdraws five-year ban on Bank of Baroda within 24 hours

The Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn its order banning Bank of Baroda from undertaking government business, barely a day after imposing the restriction.

The initial order issued on March 27 barred the public sector lender from handling government transactions for a period of five years, citing non-compliance with official instructions related to fund transfers under a state scheme — Chief Minister Kisan Yojana.

However, in a fresh order issued on March 28, the state government said the earlier directive had been cancelled with immediate effect following a representation received from the bank.

The March 27 order had alleged that the bank failed to transfer the full amount — Rs 1,751 crore — as instructed by the state government through the RTGS mechanism, resulting in partial execution of the transaction. It further stated that the lapse led to financial loss to the state exchequer and amounted to non-compliance with government orders.

Acting on these grounds, the state had imposed a five-year prohibition on the bank from undertaking any government business and had also withdrawn earlier permissions granted for treasury-related operations.