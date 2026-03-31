Parents and students are confused about whether schools will remain closed on March 30 or March 31, 2026, due to Mahavir Jayanti. Here is a clear breakdown of the holiday date and closure status across states.

One of the most significant Jain holidays, Mahavir Jayanti, is celebrated as a gazetted public holiday in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The festival, which commemorates Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary, is widely observed with religious processions, prayers, and community events.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Is tomorrow a school holiday?

On March 31, 2026, Jain communities around the world will celebrate Lord Mahavira's 2624th birthday by celebrating Mahavir Jayanti. Schools in a number of states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, are anticipated to be closed on Mahavir Jayanti. According to TOI, Indore Collector Shivam Verma proclaimed Monday to be a public holiday in the district.

The dates of the Mahavir Jayanti public holiday have been changed by district governments in a number of Madhya Pradesh districts. Instead of Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the public holiday in these districts will now fall on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The Mahavir Jayanti public holiday was moved up by one day by the Karnataka government. The holiday, which was originally set for Tuesday, March 31, is now being observed on Monday, March 30, according to an official announcement made on Thursday.

More about the Mahavir Jayanti holiday 2026

On March 31, 2026, Mahavir Jayanti, banks and post offices are anticipated to stay closed in a number of states. Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), New Delhi, Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Raipur (Chhattisgarh) are important states and cities where banks are typically closed.

On Tuesday, March 31, Indian stock markets will be closed in observance of Mahavir Jayanti. On certain days, trading in all divisions of the NSE and BSE, including stocks, currency derivatives, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and other market-linked products, will be banned.